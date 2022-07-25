SENIOR AIRMAN JENNA CANADA, the daughter of Dean and Nena Canada of Woburn, is now reunited with her old friend, Akim. The two served together in South Korea. One day while on patrol, Akim suffered an allergic reaction, the American Humane reports. Canada immediately responded getting Akim the attention he needed to make a full recovery. Now retired, Akim has been reunited with his former handler, Canada. It is a program American Humane is proud of ... reuniting military service dogs with their handlers upon retirement. The American Humane story was recently released in People Magazine. Jenna Canada is a 2017 Woburn Memorial High School graduate who grew up in the Park Street area. Senior Airman Canada is still actively serving with the United States Air Force.