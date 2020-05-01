WOBURN - With adherence to the protocols carrying literal life-or-death consequences, Mayor Scott Galvin again urged homebound-fatigued Woburnites to wear masks and take other precautions to curb the spread of COVID-19.
According to Galvin, though the city is not amongst those mandating the use of facial coverings, local residents should still be adhering to a mask advisory that is based upon the recommendation of federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) experts.
"In particular, residents are advised to wear something to cover their face in public places, such as supermarkets and pharmacies and other areas of significant community-based transmission," Galvin noted in a prepared statement on Wednesday night. "The CDC notes the use of simple cloth face coverings can slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus, but do not know it, from transmitting it to others."
The mayor's advisory earlier this week comes as the community was unable to escape the long-reach of two of the virus' deadliest days so far in Massachusetts, when three additional Woburn fatalities were recorded.
The grim news, confirmed by the local Board of Health on Wednesday and Thursday, brings the city's COVID-19 casualty toll to 18. This week alone, seven Woburnities passed away due to the virus.
In his latest message to residents, the mayor sympathized with those eagerly awaiting a return to normalcy, when citizens can again move about freely without worrying about unwittingly spreading the deadly contagion. Suggesting that day is finally within sight, Governor Charles Baker last week assembled an advisory board to study and make recommendations on how to safely open the state's purposely-frozen economy back up.
However, Galvin reminded local citizens about the second-half of last week's gubernatorial directives, which included extensions of non-essential business shutdowns and prohibitions on gatherings of more than 10 people until May 18.
This week, Baker followed up on those actions by extending a stay-at-home advisory, which urges residents to shelter-in-place at their homes — unless exercising outdoors or venturing out to pick-up essential supplies.
"While everyone is eager to move on from this phase of our lives, said Governor Baker, if we act too soon it could risk a spike in infections that could force the state to revert to more serious restrictions again," the mayor explained.
"That scenario would be far worse. At approximately 56,000 confirmed cases in Massachusetts, the trend has not yet entered a downward trend so everyone must remain vigilant," he added.
According to the latest data released by Woburn's Board of Health, a total of 328 people in Woburn have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As of Thursday afternoon, 164 of those cases were considered active, meaning they involve citizens who are considered contagious and thus likely to spread the disease.
Meanwhile, 77 close contacts, or relatives and those most likely to have unknowingly contracted the virus from a known COVID-19 case, are also still serving out quarantine terms.
Over the past week, public health experts say state data on the pandemic may finally be showing Massachusetts has survived the worst of the novel coronavirus' "surge phase", when the numbers of deaths and hospitalizations is expected to peak.
As of Thursday, statistics around the number of people being hospitalized and daily new confirmed cases of COVID-19 continued to generate optimism.
All week, the numbers of new COVID-19 cases identified across the state has remained below the 2,000-to-3,000 positive test thresholds commonly seen throughout the month of April. Meanwhile figures around COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization has also plateaued since peaking on April 21 at 3,977 people.
However, on Wednesday, the public was reminded about the seriousness of the contagion after the state experienced its highest single-day death toll with 252 fatalities. Yesterday, another 157 deaths were recorded by DPH officials, bringing the state's overall COVID-19 casualty toll to 3,562.
