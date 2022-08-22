WOBURN - With a team of private consultants still investigating the developer’s claims about traffic projections and environmental impacts, the Planning Board recent continued a public hearing on a proposal to construct a 300,000 square foot life sciences campus off of New Boston St.
Earlier this summer, representatives from Boston’s Cabot, Cabot, and Forbes appeared before both the planners and City Council to outline their plans to construct a 175,000 square foot office and research and development (R&D) building and a 135,000 square foot pharmaceutical manufacturing space on a 14-acre industrial site at 215 New Boston St.
The site is situated next to Anderson Regional Transportation Center off of Atlantic Avenue by Commerce Way. Given the size of the redevelopment, as well as a request from the petitioner to allow for so-called high-hazard uses on the property, the City Council authorized the hiring of a variety of third-party consultants. The team’s services will be paid for by Cabot, Cabot and Forbes.
At the latest meeting on the petition in City Hall, Planning Director Tina Cassidy advised the appointed board that the third-party review has only just begun. Given their future deliberations will be dependent upon the conclusions reached in that final peer-review report, the Planners subsequently voted unanimously to continue the public hearing until Aug. 23.
“This public hearing was commenced at your June hearing and continued until tonight with the hope that some of those peer review studies would be completed. The city has retained [consultants for both studies], but the work is ongoing. The reports haven’t even been discussed yet with the petitioners, never mind finalized,” Cassidy explained.
Baker Way subdivision
The Planning Board at their latest gathering also released a local builder from a landscaping buffer requirement attached to a subdivision approval for a new Colonial-style house lot off of Baker’s Way by the Winchester line.
According to local attorney Mark Salvati, the petitioner’s attorney, his client has agreed to maintain a green strip between the new house and an existing single-family house off of Washington Street, but that space has reportedly since been partially paved over by a third-party.
“This was what we were required to do in having a planting strip between my client’s property and the neighbor,” said Salvati, pointing to a photo that showed the work had been completed as promised. “That has since been removed by somebody other than us, so our request is to modify the [final plans to reflect that change].”
Salvati later explained that before he approaches city officials for a final sign-off on as-built plans, his client will also have to address other minor changes to the subdivision involving the Baker’s Way access off of Washington Street in East Woburn.
Planning Director Tina Cassidy subsequently warned that the developer’s construction completion deadline had recently expired and should be renewed by the city officials. Though the planners appeared willing to grant a 90-day extension, Salvati recommended addressing that issue at a future meeting since that outstanding item had not been listed on the meeting agenda.
Wildwood Avenue turnover
Also appearing before the Planning Board at the recent meeting was High Precision Devices operations’ director, who explained his firm had recently been bought out by Form Factor Inc.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the cryogenic instrument maker, his client currently manages a small manufacturing space at 225 Wildwood Rd. and has a special permit to operate within the building.
However, as a condition of that special permit, in the event of a change of ownership, the petitioner was required to come back before the planners and certify that the new team was familiar with the city’s rules and regulations.
“They’ve reviewed the special permits and understand all of the conditions on the site,” said Tarby, who also offered to submit an affidavit to that effect if so desired by the planners.
Ultimately, the board indicated it was satisfied that the new owners were being proactive by approaching the city to ensure the terms of the special permit were being adhered to.
