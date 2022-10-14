WOBURN – Woburn Public Schools Superintendent Matthew Crowley and Principal Kristen Maloney wish to share that two Hurld Wyman Elementary School students, who lost their father to cancer three years ago, recently hosted a community lemonade stand that raised more than $2,000 to support other children in the state who have experienced loss.
Fourth-grader David Lorenzo and fifth-grader Miles Lorenzo lost their father, Jerry, to stomach cancer in July 2019. To aid in their grieving and healing process, the boys attendedCamp Kesem, a program designed to support children through and beyond their parent’s cancer diagnosis. This free, national program is run by college students. Locally, the camp is held in Lenox and is run by students from Boston University. While attending the camp, Miles and David connected with other children who shared a common bond, and were able to act as kids again through games, camp songs, crafts and more.
To pay tribute to the third anniversary of their father's passing, the Lorenzo brothers decided to raise money to support the camp program that helped them so much. With the help of their classmates at Hurld Wyman, the kids organized a lemonade stand, supported by the school, to raise funds. Through lemonade sales and online community donations, the effort has raised $2,153 for Camp Kesem.
"We really hope our Dad would be proud of us! He was a great person and we miss him every day," Miles said. "But this gave us a good way to celebrate him while doing something that really helps other kids who have also gone through the same kind of hurt."
Added David: "We were so happy that so many people in our neighborhood, from our school and from Woburn came to help us. You all helped to do something amazing! And we are grateful!"
The fundraising effort gained attention with colorful signs and a social media campaign run by the students.
"What is normally a painful day for our family was turned into something positive, and I am so proud of my sons for coming up with this beautiful way to honor their father," Mom Keri Rodrigues Langan said. "I am also immensely grateful to the Woburn community for helping our family through our healing process. So many people came out to show their support for my sons at the lemonade stand, making them feel deeply loved and supported."
Hurld Wyman Elementary would like to thank all those who supported the Lorenzo brothers, including students, teachers, parents, neighbors and members of the Boys and Girls Club of Woburn.
"It is heartwarming to see so many from Woburn come together and support two children from our very own community who tragically lost their father to cancer," Principal Maloney said. "Their generosity goes beyond our small community and will have a positive impact on children dealing with loss across the state through the good work of Camp Kesem."
The Lorenzo brothers plan to hold another lemonade stand next year to honor the memory of their father.
The fundraiser is still open online. To donate to Camp Kesem, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.