WOBURN - Youth Villages, a Woburn, Massachusetts nonprofit that provides intensive, in-home mental health treatment to children, families and young adults, announced that its recent Spring Celebration gala, which celebrated a milestone 15 years in Massachusetts, raised $830,000 to help young people live successfully.
Youth Villages will use the funds to support LifeSet, a program that helps young adults aging out of foster care with the transition into successful adulthood and the new Intercept for Emergency Diversion program which helps to prevent children from boarding in emergency departments while waiting for mental health treatment.
“It was incredible to finally be able to come together in person for the first time since the pandemic,” said Matt Stone, executive director of Youth Villages Massachusetts and New Hampshire. “I am so proud of our impact over the last 15 years. We’ve gone from serving one family in 2007 to over 900 young people per day today and we could not have done that without the generous support from this community.”
Stone was honored at the event for his years of dedication, leadership and commitment to the organization and the young people they serve. Secretary Marylou Sudders presented the Secretary Marylou Sudders Excellence in Human Services Award to Dr. Jacque Cutillo, assistant clinical director at Youth Villages.
Close to 300 attendees heard the inspiring story of Emely, a 22-year-old in the LifeSet program, who shared her journey from suffering eight years of abuse as a child to being the first person in her family to graduate college. And Jenny, whose 15-year-old daughter was in the Intercept program and stuck in an endless cycle of emergency room visits for her mental health, finally found progress with Youth Villages.
Funds were raised through corporate and individual donations prior to the event, tickets and special opportunities to support young people during a live auction.
Presenting sponsors included Anita and Josh Bekenstein, The Klarman Family Foundation and the One8 Foundation.
Youth Villages has served over 10,000 young people in their 15 years in Massachusetts and continues to help children, families and young adults live successfully.
For more information about Youth Villages visit … youthvillages.org.
