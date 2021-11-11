WOBURN - The City Council last night instructed Comcast officials to work with several established South End businesses to minimize disruptions during a planned trench excavation across Main Street.
During a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday night in City Hall, the elected officials unanimously agreed to issue a right-of-way permit to the telecommunications conglomerate, which has been asked to provide broadband Internet services to The Rockland Bank Trust branch at 275 Main St.
However, with that work entailing the partial excavation of neighborhood sidewalks by Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home and St. Charles Church - not to mention the width of Main Street itself - various city councilors stipulated that Comcast must confer with both establishments and DPW Superintendent Jay Duran before breaking ground on the project.
“There’s a lot of people down there you’re going to effect,” said Ward 2
Councilor Richard Gately, whose district includes the South End. “When you look at the area it’s in, especially with a church and funeral home there, it’s kind of crazy this to go across there during the day.”
“My advice is that you get to know the church and the funeral home down there so you can do your work seamlessly and not interrupt their services,” Ward 3 Councilor Jeffrey Dillon later remarked.
According to Comcast officials, because there are no utility poles by the bank branch, approximately 130 linear feet of conduit will have to be buried underneath Main Street and sidewalks that sit between the church and funeral parlor.
Recognizing the job, which should take about three days, could seriously disrupt area traffic and church and wake services, the cable and Internet provider had already discussed doing most of the work between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.
“There’s no other utility poles down here,” said a Comcast spokesman. “We’re coming off an existing utility pole [across the street] in order to get underground between the bank and funeral home…It should take three nights to excavate and place the conduit.”
Representing Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home, local attorney Joseph Tarby urged the council to be more flexible with the work hours, rather than restricting the activity to the overnight hours.
According to Tarby, though understanding those times were selected to avoid the times of day when church services and wakes are held, the work could also be scheduled to coincide with a potential lull in business.
“My client is not opposed to this work, but is concerned with the disruption with it being done all night,” said the Rubin and Rudman lawyer. “My suggestion is that for the initial cutting of the trench, that there be a requirement that [Comcast and Rockland Bank] coordinate with the DPW, Lynch-Cantillon, and St. Charles Church.”
“My client could have a situation where there’s not a wake there for a few days and it would be easy to do this during the day. From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, the residents are definitely hear that sidewalk being chopped up and end up being up all night.”
Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, recalling an instance where a sidewalk was broken up along Washington Street during overnight hours, agreed that the noise was all but certain to be a nuisance for South End residents, especially those who along Main Street and by Myrtle Street.
Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell similarly worried about the inconvenience to area abutters, while Alderman at-large Robert Ferullo convinced his peers to require Comcast to notify residential neighbors about the start of construction.
Comcast’s representative, lodging no objection to the public notification requirement, later promised to work closely with DPW officials and consult with area abutters before settling upon a final work schedule.
According to Gately, besides being extremely frustrated that Main Street is being excavated just after recent restoration work, he is also worried that Comcast will run into ledge, old steel plates, or even remnants of Main Street’s original cobblestone layout.
He advised the company to consider drilling test borings to be sure the roadway was free of those types of instructions, but stopped short of calling for that condition to be added to the grant of a right-of-way.
“The closer you get to the square, the worse that gets, unless someone had already dug it up,” said Gately of the South End stretch of Main Street. “There could be some very hard stuff under there, and it’s called ledge.”
