WELLS RETAINS FOUR-YEAR TERM ON SCHOOL COMMITTEE - School Committee members John Wells (left) and Patricia Chisholm (right) were on hand this morning at City Hall as one vote (mailed from overseas) remained to be opened and only one vote separated the two candidates for the second of two four-year terms on the school board. Wells held a one vote lead going into Monday morning and it stayed that way as the one vote was deemded not to be valid. Wells gets the four-year term and Chisholm earns a two-year term. (joebrownphotos.com)