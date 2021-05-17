WOBURN - In the latest sign that the community’s winter battle with a second wave in COVID-19 infections is long over, Woburn’s outbreak is now on the verge of being reclassified as “low-risk” for the first time since Sept. of 2020.
Based upon a data release on Thursday from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Woburn’s average daily incidence rates and COVID-19 positivity percentages have plummeted over the past five weeks, so much so that the community yesterday fell just short of obtaining the state’s coveted “green” label.
According to the DPH statistics, the city’s average daily incidence rate, which compares new COVID-19 infections over a two-week period to overall population size, declined over the past seven days from a 15.5 to 10.
Meanwhile, the city’s case positivity rates as of yesterday’s data release dipped to 1.78 percent after being calculated at 2.58 percent the week prior. DPH which releases community-level COVID-19 stats every Thursday, based Thursday’s report on newly reported infections and testing results logged between April 25 and May 8.
DPH first introducing community-level COVID-19 reports in August of 2020 to help school districts make reopening decisions.
Based upon that reporting system, which relies upon a color-coded ranking system to classify the severity of disease outbreaks in every city and town across the state, case positivity and daily incidence rate statistics as the most important factors for cities and towns to consider when determining the severity local disease outbreaks.
Though that color-coded label no longer has anything to do with pivoting between remote and in-person learning models in public school facilities, the state's entire COVID-19 classification system is based exclusively on the two metrics.
Woburn has now been labeled as a moderate risk or "yellow" community in terms of COVID-19 transmission rates since Feb. 11, and the latest trend leaves the town within reach of the “green” or low risk status.
In order to achieve that green label, the city’s average daily incidence rate would need to drop by a tenth of a percentage point 9.9 cases per 100,000.
Woburn hasn’t not be defined as a low-risk community since September 9 - when the city’s children were just days away from returning to the classrooms part-time for the start of the 2020-2021 academic year that is now about a month away from ending.
Based upon previous DPH reporting, Woburn’s COVID-19 outbreak indicators have now dropped for the past five weeks. Since April 15, the community’s case incidence rate has plummeted from a 28.6 to a 10. Case positivity rates declined from 3.53 percent to 1.78 percent during the same timeframe.
By contrast, during the month of December, when public health officials began sounding the alarm about statewide spikes in new COVID-19 cases, Woburn’s daily incidence more than doubled from a 42.5 on Dec. 3 to 87.4 on Dec. 24. The municipality's case positivity rate during that same period rose from 5.27 percent to 8.41 percent.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a case positivity rate of 5 percent or higher is considered indicative of an outbreak that is spiraling out of control.
The city’s second surge in cases peaked in mid-January.
The average daily incidence rate crested at 91.9 on Jan. 14, and the city a week prior on Jan. 7 recorded its highest case positivity rate of 9.51 percent.
To date, according to the latest DPH report, some 4,270 Woburn residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since local officials confirmed the municipality’s first case in March of 2020. Presently, around 58 residents have been ordered into home isolation after testing positive for suspected active or infective cases of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.