WOBURN - With several weeks of data suggesting Woburn’s outbreak bottomed out sometime around March 12, the city’s COVID-19 transmission indicators lurched upwards for the second-consecutive week.
In a similar phenomenon, local school officials are also seeing a controlled but nonetheless sustained rise in the numbers of students and teachers contracting the viral infection.
According to the latest figures from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), a total of 17 school-related cases in Woburn were reported to public health officials between March 31 and April 6. All but two of the latest confirmed cases involved Woburn children and teens.
The DESE data does not specify whether students and teachers are contracting the virus in the classroom or outside school environments. However, the weekly reports do show a steady increase in school-related cases within Woburn, with nine cases being logged in the district between March 24 and March 30 and just a pair of infections being reported a week prior.
Since Woburn ended a districtwide masking mandate on Feb. 28, at least 29 students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 - with more than half of those latest cases were reported in just the past week.
The latest uptick in school cases is nowhere close to the surge in transmissions recored earlier this winter, when roughly 1,000 educators and students contracted the contagion between Dec. 23 and the first days of February.
The latest data from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) also shows a weak resurgence in COVID-19 indicators since March 12, when a months-long crash in case positivity and 14-day average case incidence rates ended.
Since reaching a seasonal low of 4.5 on March 12, the city’s case incidence rate has nearly tripled to a 12.2 as of April 2. Likewise, the community’s positivity rates,which bottomed out at 1.29 percent on March 12, now stands at 2.68 percent.
Based upon the latest available DPH data, which covers new cases recorded between March 20 and April 2, a total of 71 Woburnites recently tested positive for COVID-19. By contrast, during the worst of this winter’s case surge, state officials recorded around 2,000 new infections during the first two weeks of January.
Since the pandemic began in the spring of 2020, a total of 9,961 residents across the community have tested positive for COVID-19.
