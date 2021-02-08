WOBURN - The city's Planning Board backs zoning legislation to allow doggie daycare and pet recreation facilities in a handful of industrial and commercial zones.
During their most recent virtual meeting, the appointed officials recommended unanimously in favor of an initiative aimed at clarifying the zoning rules for the increasingly popular pet services industry. However, members insisted petitioners should be required to obtain a special permit regardless of the size of the business in question.
If passed, the zoning ordinance would allow pet sitting facilities — or businesses that generally care for animals as their owners are at work — within industrial and business interstate (BI) districts. The proposal would also legalize pet recreation and training centers.
The City Council, which has the final say over the proposed zoning change, is expected to continue its deliberations over the matter on Feb. 16. The council's Ordinance Committee is also reviewing the legislation during a meeting tonight at 8 p.m.
During the recent Planning Board review, most of the debate centered around a section of the legislation that would allow pet care and recreation facilities by-right, so long as the business was occupying less than 5,000 square feet of space.
Worried about the potential for conflicts between pet service businesses and neighbors, Planning Board members James Callahan and Michael Ventresca both pushed to add the special permit caveat to the final recommendation to the City Council.
According to Callahan, even though the initiative aims to limit neighborhood conflicts by requiring pet care businesses to be situated at least 500 feet away from the nearest home, he recalls previous instances in the city where barking dogs at similar enterprises caused disruptions.
"We had a could of these facilities in the middle of the industrial park and they became problematic because of the number of dogs there [and those animals being] taken outside the building," said Callahan.
Callahan and Ventresca both felt the best way to avoid such scenarios was to limit the hours of operation and total number of animals allowed to be cared for at once.
However, both planners reasoned that those restrictions should be set on a case specific basis, as they believed it would be hard to add an objective set of criteria within the ordinance to regulate those potential nuisances.
"That is probably the way to go," said Ventresca of requiring a special permit for all new pet care businesses. "It could help the city keep an eye on things, because a special permit could always be revoked…The way it's written right now [with a by-right use for smaller operations], I think things could get out of hand."
