WOBURN - Though this year’s election ballot will reportedly still feature references to ward “aldermen”, individual members of Woburn’s City Council will now officially be known as councilors.
During a gathering in City Hall earlier this month, various members of the City Council and at least one local attorney who frequently does business before the legislative body acknowledged passage of a special act legalizing the new title.
In a memo circulated to the council in late September, State Representative Richard Haggerty first notified city officials about the passage of a Home Rule petitioned filed roughly a year ago in support of the name change. That bill, promoted by Haggerty and other members of Woburn’s Beacon Hill petition, was signed into law by Massachusetts Governor Charles Baker on Sept. 28.
“It is my pleasure to announce to you all that Governor Baker yesterday signed House Bill 3947 into law as Chapter 54 of the Acts of 2021, officially changing the name of members of the City Council inWoburn from alderman to councilor,” Haggerty wrote.
Exactly one year before the governor signed the special legislation, the council in a unanimous vote agreed to sponsor a Home Rule petition that would enable the city to remove all language in the City Charter that made reference to “aldermen”. Woburn’s City Charter was written back in 1897.
The push to change the name of individual council members came amidst a broader push by cities and towns across the state to promote inclusivity by removing gender specific language and job titles from town and city charters.
Prior to the council’s vote to support the Home Rule Petition, the City of Melrose revised its charter to replace its Board of Alderman with a City Council. Stoneham has also renamed its Board of Selectman to Select Board, while in Wakefield, the Board of Selectman was renamed to Town Council back in 2018.
The original legislation filed in Woburn was sponsored by City Council President Edward Tedesco and five other members of the council.
Several supporters of the legislation labelled the legislation as a way to celebrate the women’s suffrage movement and the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920. At the time, the city had also just months earlier celebrated a historical milestone with the nomination of former Ward 7 Alderman Lindsay Higgins as the city’s first-ever female City Council president.
Higgins, who stepped down from the council last March, is now serving as Woburn’s city clerk.
According to a Mass. Municipal Association article written in Nov. of 2019, the term “'alderman' dates to the 12th century or earlier, and derives from the Old English word 'ealdorman' or old man.'”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.