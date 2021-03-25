On Friday, all members of the Woburn community are invited to come together for a vigil to honor the victims of the Atlanta spa shootings and to stand in solidarity with our Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community members.
We will gather on the Woburn Common at 5:15 p.m. Friday evening (3/26). A brief speaking program will begin at 5:30 p.m., with voices from our local leaders, the AAPI community and allies.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. All are asked to wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of physical distancing from those outside of your household. The event will be live streamed through the Facebook event and available later through a Woburn Public Media Center broadcast. The Facebook address is: https://www.facebook.com/events/976377882897236/
The event is being coordinated by a diverse committee of local organizations and community members. Many of those entities have signed the following statement of support.
The organizing committee thanks Mayor Galvin and the City of Woburn Police Department and Department of Public Works for providing logistical support for the event.
For more information, please contact David Crowley at dcrowley@socialcapitalinc.org or visit http://sciwoburn.org/aapivigil.
