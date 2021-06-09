WOBURN - The City of Woburn Water Department began flushing in Zones 3, 4 and 5 on Tuesday, June 8th and flushing in this area is expected to last approximately 10-15 business days, weather permitting. The hours of flushing will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The area of flushing will begin on Main Street at Green Street crossing Vernon Street to Montvale Avenue. Continuing from Montvale Avenue to Wood Street it goes over to Salem Street to the Stoneham town line. They will then flush from the Stoneham town line and move through to the Winchester town line then back to Main Street at Border St.
Residents and businesses, along with surrounding neighborhoods may experience temporary loss of water, low water pressure, and/or discolored water. If one experiences discolored water, it is recommended that the person should run cold water faucets until the water runs clear.
For more information please visit the City of Woburn website at www.woburnma.gov. If anyone has any questions, please contact the Water Department at 781-897-5945.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.