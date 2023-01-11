WOBURN - Already selling medical marijuana products from its Commerce Way dispensary, Sanctuary Medicinals is likely just weeks away from obtaining the city’s first recreational pot product sales license.
During a regularly scheduled City Council meeting in City Hall last week, local attorney Mark Salvati explained the Littleton-based company plans to add a new sales counter to its existing 4,500 square foot pharmacy at 130 Commerce Way to handle recreational cannabis sales. And while the firm will implement operational changes to ensure medical marijuana and retail cannabis customers are being identified and directed to the appropriate sales counters, no other major site renovations are being proposed under the expansion plan.
“Where here under [the city’s new recreational marijuana ordinance] to allow for a co-located medicinal and adult-use retailer. Sanctuary has already been in this building for a little over three years, and it has been very successful,” said the Arlington Road lawyer, who added that the city has not fielded a single complaint regarding the medical marijuana business since it opened.
“The change to the floor plan is to simply add a separate counter for adult-use. Currently, when you come in [the building], there’s a counter of the left and on the right is a hallway. Now, when you come in, they’ll be a separate counter [by that hallway],” he later elaborated.
With most department heads recently signing off on the special permit application, Mayor Scott Galvin and City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette have also signed off on]an updated host agreement that reflects the business expansion.
Given that progress to date, council members, who opened up the public hearing on the petition in late December, agreed the proposal should be ready for a final vote in early February. To be sure all local and state paperwork is in order regarding the petition, the council referred the matter to the Special Permits Committee.
“I would expect this would go to the committee to discuss it in more detail, but in theory, we are almost there,” said Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen, whose district includes the Commerce Way corridor.
Situated in a nondescript brick-faced warehouse building by the corner Commerce Way and Atlantic Avenue, the city’s first medical marijuana retailer is vying to obtain one of Woburn’s two available recreational marijuana sales licenses.
Currently, Sanctuary Medicinals has been issued at least four different recreational marijuana licenses by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. With the firm’s indoor cultivation and product manufacturing facilities situated in Littleton, the company also has retail stores in Gardner and Brookline.
Though the petitioner does appear to be on the fast-track to receive one of Woburn’s two new recreational cannabis licenses, the city technically still needs to void an existing city ordinance that prohibits retail pot sales within Woburn’s borders. Last month, City Council President Michael Concannon sponsored an order to revoke that local provision, and a final vote on the matter is expected on Jan. 17.
The council is then tentatively scheduled to take a final vote on the Sanctuary Medicinal’s petition on Feb. 3.
(1) comment
This article states that "Sanctuary Medicinals has been issued at least four different recreational marijuana licenses by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission." According to the CCC regulations, "No Person or Entity
Having Direct or Indirect Control shall be granted more than three (3) licenses." How does this square? Looks like Sanctuary has more retail licenses than allowed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.