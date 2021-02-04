WOBURN - Conservation Commission (ConCom) officials recently visited a Horn Pond area subdivision to consider local developer Bryan Melanson's request to ditch the installation of a gate by his Robertson Way home.
During the most recent virtual gathering of the city's Planning Board, the appointed officials unanimously agreed to give Melanson more time to convince ConCom members that improved access to a network of walking trails around Horn Pond is preferable to the unfinished site plan requirement.
According to Planning Director Tina Cassidy, a few members of the fellow government body believe they will have a final recommendation to the planners by their Feb. 23 gathering.
"The fire department has no issue with the gate being removed, but the Conservation Commission wrote a letter asking that [you refrain from taking action]. Mr. Melanson met with this weekend with four of the Conservation Commission members, but they did not come to a conclusion," said Cassidy at the recent Planning Board meeting.
The Main Street builder late last November petitioned the Planning Board to waive the mandatory installation of the gate, which was a condition of a 2009 subdivision approval granted for the six-lot Pondview Estates project off Water Street.
Instead of erecting the gate, Melanson, whose own 3,996 square foot home is situated by the conservation land in question, leveled off access to the abutting emergency fire road to make it easier for joggers and bikers to enjoy the surrounding hiking trails. Melanson has also tried to beautify the space by adding mulch and plantings to the entryway.
“We think the gate is unnecessary there. At the end of the road, there’s an opening for access and it’s used by bikers, and walkers, and joggers. In the 10-years I’ve been there, I don’t think I’ve ever thought to myself, ‘We need a gate there,'’’ the local developer explained last fall.
However, the Conservation Commission has declared that unauthorized work as an encroachment and is asking Melanson to either obtain its consent or return the city-owned land to its original condition. Now that ComCom officials have visited the site, some members are amendable to a compromise, according to Cassidy.
Though the construction of the luxury homes off of Water Street wrapped up years ago, the Planning Board has not officially closed out its oversight of the subdivision by endorsing final as-built plans.
Over the past couple of years, as the pace of new home construction has accelerated dramatically, the local planners have begun paying closer attention to developers' compliance with subdivision approval decisions.
As part of that prioritization, the city officials have started to revisit a long list of developments with outstanding as-built sign-offs.
