WAKEFIELD — Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to announce that Northeast Metro Tech Carpentry students repaired and rebuilt four kiosks to welcome visitors to conservation areas in Woburn.
Carpentry students gained experience repairing, rebuilding and restoring the kiosks while working as a team in the community.
Under the direction of instructors Richard McGinnis, Robert Jepson, Armen Khodaverdian and Bobby Calla, students applied what they learned in class about framing, roofing, finishwork, and setting posts as they worked on and reinstalled the kiosks.
Rebuilt kiosks are located at:
- the Battle Road Woodlands, 165 Cambridge Road;
- the Tarky School Trail entrance, 225 Russell St.,
- and at the Community Gardens entrance, 96 Lexington St.
A fourth kiosk that is being rebuilt will be installed later at the city's new fire headquarters.
"A major part of our teaching at Northeast Metro Tech is encouraging students to use what they are learning to benefit their communities because it's so valuable for those communities and the students alike," said School Committee Chairwoman Deborah Davis, of Woburn. "These Carpentry students did exactly that and I congratulate them on a job well done."
