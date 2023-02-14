NORTHEAST METRO TECH STUDENTS BUILD AND RESTORE KIOSKS AT FOUR WOBURN LOCATIONS - Northeast Metro Tech senior carpentry students stand next to the new kiosk they built at the entrance to the Battle Road Woodland/Conservation area off Cambridge Road in West Woburn across from St. Babara’s Parish. The students include (l-r) Nick Iandolo, of Malden; Shane McLaughlin, of Wakefield; Alexander Bedrosian, of Wakefield; Jason Natareno, of Chelsea; Nick Palladino, of Revere; instructor Bobby Calla; Heidi Perlera, of Saugus; Thalia Picon, of Woburn; and Francesco Guarino, of Saugus. Thanks to the efforts of these student there are now kiosks at both ends of the Revolutionary War era pathway. The second is at the former Tarky School Street entrance off Russell Street. The historical conservation area runs from the Four Corners off Cambridge Road between Russell Street and Revere to the former Tarky site at Briscoe Road. The students also worked on kiosks at the new Woburn Fire Headquarters off Main Street and the Woburn Community Gardens off Lexington Street.