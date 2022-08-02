WOBURN - A local and state police investigation is still underway in the death of a Dracut driver who died in a crash at 134 New Boston St. on Sunday afternoon at 12:20 p.m.
Robert C. Hatch, 31, of Dracut was driving a GMC and was traveling northeast on Industrial Way as it turns into New Boston Street when he crossed the double yellow line entering the opposite lane of traffic, eventually striking a boulder barrier located in front of 134 New Boston St.
The vehicle flipped over after striking the boulder and landed in front of 134 New Boston St. on its driver’s side.
The sole occupant of the vehicle was the driver and was pronounced deceased at the scene by arriving rescue personnel.
According to a police report, there were markings on the roadway approximately 130-200 feet long, where the vehicle started to cross into the oncoming lane and then struck the boulder.
A number of public safety vehicles, including the Woburn Fire Department and the Mass. State Police led the group at the crash scene. The State Police Crash Reconstruction Team also responded.
According to reports, there were no witnesses to the crash.
The GMC vehicle was then towed by Murray Towing.
Woburn Police this morning were also still busy developing an official report.
