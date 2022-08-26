WOBURN - Upon reviewing requested departmental reviews of the petition, the City Council this week supported a petition from McDonalds Restaurant officials to reconfigure the layout and traffic circulation pattern around its Montvale Avenue franchise.
Following a public hearing on Tuesday night, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of the special permit request, which was filed earlier this summer in response to a planned widening of Hill Street off of Montvale Avenue to accommodate the abutting Vale redevelopment of the old Atlantic Gelatin site.
In July, when the petition was introduced, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen refused to throw her support behind the plans without first hearing from the planning department, City Engineer Jay Corey, and other City Hall managers. At the time, Mercer-Bruen, wanting to hear the city expert’s opinion about the proposal, pointed out that the current flow of traffic to the drive-through and in-and-out of the site has been problematic for years.
Representing McDonalds’, local attorney Joseph Tarby expressed some shock around the push to continue the public hearing earlier this summer, as various aspects of the site revision plan had been floating around in the public sphere for at least a year.
This week, Mercer-Bruen, in receipt of an Aug. 1 letter from Planning Director Tina Cassidy in regards to the changes, indicated her support of the special permit so long as the following conditions were met:
• That the petitioner will repaint on an annual basis all new directional markings for vehicles and pedestrians navigating the Montvale Avenue site;
• That a “Do Not Enter” sign be placed facing traffic entering the site from Montvale Avenue to notify visitors of the proper way to access the restaurant;
• And that a new landscaped strip with at least one tree be placed between a new traffic island being created on the site.
According to Dan Allen, the petitioner’s civil engineer, the new layout will push the exit out-of-the McDonald’s site further back onto Hill Street in order to accomodate a widening of the roadway.
In doing so, the existing two-way driveway into the property will be reconfigured into an entrance-only access. A second entrance off of Montvale Avenue will remain unchanged.
The McDonald’s improvements will include a complete reconfiguration of the existing drive-through lane, which presently requires customers to line-up in a snaking queue that requires two complete 180 degree turns to get to the menu boards and then to the pickup window.
Resulting in situations where motorists can become trapped in the rear parking area, the confusing drive through lane also curls around the primary exit lane out of the site onto Hill Street.
“Between entering and exiting traffic, there’s quite a bit of conflict,” said Allen of the present-day traffic flow. “With the proposed improvements, which were done to accommodate the Hill Street [widening] project…[we] will eliminate that traffic conflict.”
There was some debate at the council meeting regarding a new condition from the Planning Board requesting the addition of a landscaping for a traffic island by the Montvale Avenue entrance into the site. The island is intended to act as a physical barrier to prevent motorists from ignoring the new traffic flow.
With the petitioner agreeing to plant one tree in that new green space, Mercer-Bruen and Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell questioned whether two plantings should be required as suggested by the planning department.
However, after Ward 4’s Joseph Demers questioned whether a second tree might interfere sight lines for customers navigating the new parking lot and drive-through lane, both councilors rescinded their demands for a second tree.
“We want to make sure they’re landscaping their property appropriately to reflect the character of the community. However, where we’re really concerned about the directional markings because of traffic on the ground, having two trees on such a small island could become a visual issue with [a stop sign] being there,” Demers reasoned.
