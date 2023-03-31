WOBURN - Teachers and at least one School Committee member last night protested the selection of Lawrence alternative school principal Daniel Rasanen to lead Woburn Memorial High School (WMHS) next year.
In a rebellion grown from the seeds of mistrust that were spread across the district during this winter’s divisive week-long educators’ strike, an untold number of teachers have been contacting the School Committee in recent days to object to Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley’s final hiring decision.
Making sure the public is also aware that rank-and-file staff members backed the hiring of internal job finalist and WMHS Assistant Principal Meghan Patrissi, a handful of veteran high school teachers also spoke out during last night’s School Committee meeting in the Joyce Middle School.
“We fell yet again our voices were not heard. Even students have approached me and others in the building to express their dissappointment,” said WMHS faculty member Amy Cardoso, who described staff morale as at “a low point right now”.
“In this process, all stakeholders were present, but it would be disingenuous to say they were all involved…There is no doubt the teachers at the high school stand behind the internal candidate,” later remarked WMHS teacher Belinda Smith, who participated in various parts of the hiring process.
Later on during the meeting, School Committee member Michael Mulrenan, questioning whether Rasanen can be an effective leader without the support of WMHS staff, called upon his peers to take a symbolic vote supporting the teachers’ stance on the hiring choice.
Though Mulrenan’s aim was to convince the superintendent to reconsider his selection, his fellow School Committee colleagues refused to entertain his request by arguing the elected body had no authority over the hiring of building principals.
Mulrenan, clearly frustrated by his peers’ choice to remain neutral, nonetheless advised the WMHS candidate to reconsider and suggested down the road, there might be a place for him to serve Woburn in another role.
“Overwhelmingly, the internal candidate was my choice,” said the School Committee member. “I think you’re seeing you’re going to have an uphill battle, no disrespect to the superintendent. I’d love to see you return to the community in another capacity.”
With many School Committee members blurting out that no vote should be taken on the superintendent’s hiring decision, education board member Dr. John Wells elaborated on the reasons why he believed such an action was completely inappropriate.
Recalling a time when school boards wielded much broader authority over personnel decisions, Wells argued the state’s 1993 Education Reform Act deliberately stripped that authority away from School Committees based upon the idea that local politicians were not education industry experts.
According to the School Committee, superintendents like Crowley, who are experts in the field, have been rightly granted almost exclusive power to make personnel decisions. In turn, the education board, which names the superintendent, is charged with making sure the top administrator’s vision for the district is carried out and aligned with the community’s values and priorities.
“We have a superintendent who presents a vision for where the school system should be. We judge him on that vision and the accomplishment of that vision,” said Wells.
With the discontent boiling over into Wednesday night’s School Committee meeting just as the celebrated Lawrence educator was introduced by the superintendent, Rasanen took the criticism in stride.
Showing little outward signs of being offended by the debate, Rasanen in fact credited WMHS educators for sticking up for one of their own and later promised to do what’s necessary to rebuild frayed relations between teachers and administrators.
“The questions are valid and I would have questions to about someone coming into the district I didn’t know. But I truly believe I’m the right person for this job,” he said.
“I realize I have some trust to earn and some credibility to build with people,” the former Lawrence High School english teacher later commented.
Recognizing that the new hire was being put in a very awkward position, School Committee Chair Chris Kisiel and the superintendent later expressed their confidence that WMHS teachers would do what’s best for students.
“I did get some emails and I’ve had a couple of conversations with people [who are upset Patrissi didn’t get the job],” Kisiel conceded. “But at the end of the day, we have a candidate and a chosen principal. There will be support and [teachers] will work with you. I know the staff well enough to know that at the end of the day, that will happen.”
“Please know you have the support of everybody. We want you to be successful,” Crowley later said.
The Lawrence educator is scheduled to take over for current Interim WMHS Principal Steve Martin at the end of the academic year. Martin, who plans to stay at the high school and return to his prior assistant principal position, announced earlier this winter that he is not interested in the full-time role.
Patrissi, a veteran city educator who began her career in Woburn in 1996 as a physical education teacher, beat out more than 30 other job applicants to become one of WMHS’ three assistant principals back in 2014. The Framingham State College alumnae, who just last year was named one of two finalists for an outside principalship in Haverhill, was reportedly one of three top contenders vying for the WMHS principal opening.
Crowley had planned on announcing the Lawrence administrator as the district’s next WMHS principal at a School Committee meeting on March 14, but that gathering was postponed due to inclement weather.
