WOBURN - The 2021 city 2021Municipal Election season kicked off on Monday with interested applicants able to pull election papers for the races up for grabs.
Among the first in line was current Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin who now is on track for a possible seventh, two-year term in the "Corner Office."
WIth a win in the 2019 election, Galvin became the third mayor in Woburn history to serve six terms.
Obviously a win in November would set him aside the previous two.
They were:
- Mayor Jack Rabbitt (1984 to 1995)
- Mayor William Cain (1938 to 1949)
Gavin replaced Mayor Thomas McLaughlin who served from 2006 to 2009.
For Galvin, the count is as follows:
1) 2010 to 2011,
2) 2012 to 2013,
3) 2014 to 2015,
4) 2016 to 2017,
5) 2018 to 2019,
6) 2020 to 2021,.
No other candidates pulled papers for mayor on Monday
Other races up for grabs will be seats on the School Committee and the City Council.
On the City Council level all four Ward Aldermen and the two Alderman-at-Large seats will be on the ballot.
So far candidates obtaining papers on Monday included:
-(i) denotes incumbent.
Ward 1
Joanne Campbell, Arlington Road, i
Ward 3
Jeffrey Dillon, Sheridan Circle i
Ward 4
Anthony Caleri, Elaine Road,
Ward 5
Darlene Mercer Bruen, Richardson Circle, i
Ward 6
Kertsin Lochrie, Pearl Street
Lou DiMambro, School Street
Alderman-at-large
Robert Ferullo, Carlson Way, i
Michael Concannon, Rose Farm Circle, i
For the mayor's seat and on the Ward Alderman on the City Council, if are three or more certified candidates in either of these elections, there will be a Preliminary Election on Tuesday, Sept. 14 to narrow the field to two for the final election.
For the At-Large race, there would been to be five or more candidates.
On the School Committee, the two top voter getters in the 2019 Municipal Election earned four-year terms and will not be on the ballot.
Ellen Crowley and Dr. John Wells took the top two spots to earn that honor.
So five seats will be up for grabs in November with the top two voters again getting four-year terms while the remaining three will serve two-year terms.
Those taking out papers on Monday included:
Michael Mulrenan, Main Street, i
Chris Kisiel, Hinston Road, i
Andrew Lipsett, Arlington Road, i
Colleen Cormier, Mill Terrace, i.
Those interested have until Friday, July 23 to obtain papers and until Tuesday, July 27 to file them.
Key dates:
Municipal Election – Tuesday, November 2, 2021
On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the Municipal Election will be held citywide for the offices of Mayor, Alderman-at-Large, Ward Alderman and School Committee Members.
Municipal Preliminary Election – Tuesday, September 14, 2021
If there are sufficient candidates for a particular office, there will be a Municipal Preliminary Election on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. In order to have a preliminary election, there would have to be three candidates for Mayor, five candidates for Alderman-at-Large, three candidates for Ward Alderman, or eleven candidates for School Committee. A preliminary election would only be held for the office that meets those thresholds. Otherwise, candidates for the particular office will appear on the November 2, 2021 Municipal Election ballot without a Municipal Preliminary Election.
To find your polling place and see your ballot, go to Where do I Vote?
The polling places are:
Ward 1, Precinct 1 – Joyce Middle School, 55 Locust Street
Ward 1, Precinct 2 – Joyce Middle School, 55 Locust Street
Ward 2, Precinct 1 – Shamrock Elementary School, 60 Green Street
Ward 2, Precinct 2 – Shamrock Elementary School, 60 Green Street
Ward 3, Precinct 1 –Hurld-Wyman Elementary School, 39 Wyman Street
Ward 3, Precinct 2 – Hurld-Wyman Elementary School, 39 Wyman Street
Ward 4, Precinct 1 – old Wyman School Building, 679 Main Street at Eaton Avenue
Ward 4, Precinct 2 – White Elementary School, 36 Bow Street
Ward 5, Precinct 1 – Goodyear Elementary School, 41 Central Street
Ward 5, Precinct 2 – Goodyear Elementary School, 41 Central Street
Ward 6, Precinct 1 – Altavesta Elementary School, 990 Main Street
Ward 6, Precinct 2 – Altavesta Elementary School, 990 Main Street
Ward 7, Precinct 1 – Reeves Elementary School, 240 Lexington Street
Ward 7, Precinct 2 – Reeves Elementary School, 240 Lexington Street.
