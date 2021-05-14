WOBURN - The Woburn City Wide Yard Sale will be held this Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Maps are available at www.woburnrec.com or at City Hall in the Recreation Office.
Maps can also be picked up the day of the yard sale in City Hall Parking Lot.
There are over 50+ houses on the map this year!
