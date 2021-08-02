WOBURN - The City Council recently granted a Hovey Street landlord permission to rebuild a three-family residence on the edge of Woburn Center that was ravaged by a burst water pipe in 2018.
During the council’s last meeting in City Hall, Main Street attorney Robert Tedesco, representing 18 Hovey Street Rear Left proprietor Victor D’Amore, explained that his client’s 1,680 gross square foot rental property was accidentally gutted entirely in the wake of the flooding incident.
As a result, when his client went to obtain permits to rehab the space, Building Commissioner Thomas Quinn ruled the entire dwelling had become structurally unsound and needed to be replaced.
However, because the approximate 120-year-old three-family sat on an undersized lot of just 2,700 square feet, D’Amore was required to petition the City Council for a special permit in order to construct another non-conforming dwelling.
“In November of 2018 over Thanksgiving weekend, the tenants in the building were all away. The upstairs tenant had shut-off his heat, which resulted in a burst pipe and caused water to run all the way from the top floor to the basement,” Tedesco explained.
“Because of the extent of the damage, the building was deemed uninhabitable by the city,” the local lawyer continued. “A demolition company was hired to demo the wet areas of the building, but unfortunately, there was a miscommunication between [the insurance company, the insurance adjustor, and that demo team] and the entire structure was gutted right to the studs.”
After the renovation project languished as a result of the demolition mishap, D’Amore approached most of his Hovey Street neighbors to discuss his plans to rebuild.
To prove that abutters supported those efforts, the applicant submitted a signed petition from neighbors that indicated support of the special permit petition - so long as the new house was of the same dimensions and rebuilt on its original footprint.
As Tedesco explained, his client has agreed to both of those stipulations.
“It’s going to be exactly the same,” the attorney told the council. “It’s the same building, just brand new. The project willl in no way negatively impact the area, and it’s in keeping with what’s there now.”
According to Ward 4 Alderman Joseph Demers, whose district includes Hovey Street, given the broad support of neighbors, he had no objections to issuing the special permit.
However, because the Hovey Street property will only have one off-street parking space in an area where on-street spaces are non-existent, Demers did stipulate that his endorsement of the project was contingent upon two conditions, including:
• That the landlord agree to notify all tenants about the lack of parking on Hovey Street;
• And that all future residents of the three-family house be advised against parking their vehicles in the nearby Walgreen’s Pharmacy parking lot off of Main Street.
“If anybody has ever been on Hovey Street, there’s little to no parking. But this was a sad situation that occurred. He has the support of the neighbors and that’s all that matters to me,” Demers remarked.
The council, which voted unanimously in favor of granting the special permit, attached both of those conditions to its approval.
