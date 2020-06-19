Julie Gage selected as 2020 Unsung Heroine

WOBURN - Julie Gage will be honored as a member of the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women’s (MCSW) 2020 class of Commonwealth Heroines.
Representative Richard M. Haggerty D-Woburn recommended Gage for this recognition for continued contributions and dedication to the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club and Woburn community. She will be honored with the other Commonwealth Heroines for her outstanding contributions, with the MCSW virtually celebrating the seventeenth-annual Commonwealth Heroines Class of 2020. The Commission will be sharing a slideshow provided through a shared link on the original date of the event of June 24 on our social media platforms.
Gage has been with the club since 2004 and has served as both the Arts & Education Director and the Director of Program Development prior to becoming the Executive Director. Notably, she helped lead the club during its $9.5-million renovation and expansion project. She is a graduate of Bates College and in 2014 she completed the Institute for Nonprofit Management and Leadership program at Boston University, with her club programs having been honored for excellence nationally.
The Commonwealth Heroines are women who don’t make the news, but make the difference. Thousands of women in every community of the state perform unheralded acts on a daily basis that make homes, neighborhoods, cities, and towns better places to live. Commonwealth Heroines use their time, talent, spirit, and enthusiasm to enrich the lives of others in their community. They are mentors, volunteers, and innovators who strive to protect and represent the interests of seniors, victims of violence, children, immigrants, and other vulnerable populations. They are the glue that keeps a community together.
“I am pleased to recognize Julie Gage, the current Executive Director of the James L. McKeown Boys & Girls Club of Woburn, as a Massachusetts Commission of the Status of Women Unsung Heroine,” said Representative Haggerty. “Julie truly lives the mission of the club each day by inspiring youth to find their greatness. Her commitment to the Woburn community at-large and her devotion to providing a safe place for kids is worthy of this special honor.”
This event is made possible with the support of Eastern Bank, Eversource and Flour Bakery. A complete list of this year’s honorees is available by contacting the Commission at mcsw@state.ma.us.
The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women is an independent state agency that was legislatively created in 1998 to advance women of the Commonwealth to full equality in all areas of life and to promote their rights and opportunities. The MCSW provides a permanent, effective voice for the women of Massachusetts.
