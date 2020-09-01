WOBURN - The city's COVID-19 outbreak will likely surpass the unwelcome 700-case threshold within the next couple of days, assuming the unpleasant milestone hadn't already been reached over the weekend.
According to the latest data released by Woburn's Board of Health, at least 699 residents within the community had contracted the infection caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus as of last Friday. Based on the information, at least 225 Woburn citizens are still considered active cases, meaning they have not yet been released from a mandatory isolation order aimed at curbing the spread of the contagion.
At least 34 other "close contacts", who are deemed most likely to contract the pathogen from those who recently tested positive for COVID-19, were also under Board of Health orders to quarantine at home as of last Friday.
Just shy of 400 individuals have recovered from the disease.
Though breaking 700-case mark could be viewed ominously, Woburn is nearing the threshold as the community's COVID-19 outbreak has slowed in dramatic fashion since the first days of May, when Woburn recorded a record-high 32 new novel coronavirus cases in a single-day.
Since that early May record, Woburn has only once recorded a double-digit import of new cases, while on numerous occasions, city officials reported zero new cases.
Notably, it took Woburn just about two months to record its first 500 cases. However, since that frightening milestone was reached on May 18, it has taken more than three-months for the city to reach the 699-case mark.
According to the latest data provided by the Board of Health, Woburn's elderly residents, especially those over 80, continue to be one of the hardest hit populations within the community when it comes to total COVID-19 infections.
However, since the outbreak hit its peak in late April and early May, the virus has been increasingly spreading amongst young and middle aged adults.
As of last Friday, approximately 151 Woburn residents over age 80 had contracted COVID-19, making people in that age category the most likely to test positive for the virus. However, those between the ages of 30 and 39 are quickly catching up to the city's oldest with 123 confirmed cases. Not far behind, approximately 105 people between the ages of 20-and-29 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of last Friday.
The community's outbreak has long featured significant disease clusters within young adults, particularly those in the 30-to-39 age category. However, in general, COVID-19 in Woburn appeared to be circulating more easily amongst middle-aged and elderly populations earlier this spring, when those in their 40's, 50's, and 60's were testing positive in greater numbers than those in their twenties.
The shift appeared to start after the disease ravaged through many of the city's various long-term care facilities in the late winter and early spring, resulting in most of Woburn's 28 virus-related fatalities.
With those initial nursing home outbreaks since contained, infections over the summer appear to have become more frequent amongst working aged adults. The changing COVID-19 transmission trends coincides with Mass. Governor Charles Baker's decision in late May to slowly reverse the state's unprecedented ban on all forms of "non-essential" business activity in response to the public health crisis.
Below is a comparison of COVID-19 cases by age group from May 18 — after transmission rates as a whole in Woburn had peaked but before most businesses had reopened — and last Friday.
Age May 18 Aug. 29
Under 19 12 20
20-to-29 55 105
30-to-39 83 123
40-to-49 63 86
50-to-59 60 87
60-to-69 67 82
70-to-79 38 45
80-plus 136 151
Children and teenagers, or those under 19, have still been the least likely to test positive to date, with only 20 of the community's near 700 cases falling within that age level.
Some disease experts have argued children are unlikely to contract COVID-19 for reasons still unknown. However, most recently, epidemiologists have suggested that young people may instead be more likely to experience asymptomatic forms of the disease — and are thus less likely to seek out testing because they experience no ill-effects from the virus.
The debate over transmission dynamics amongst young persons is especially relevant given the ongoing debates over whether to allow children to return to the classroom next fall. In Woburn, where the School Committee has okayed a hybrid reopening plan, pupils will return to school on a part-time basis beginning on Sept. 21.
Parents have until the end of the day today to decide whether they will opt-out of the hybrid plan by enrolling their children into Woburn's "virtual academy", where learning will take place at-home through Internet-based software and video-conferencing connections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.