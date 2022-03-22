WOBURN - As city’s students resettle into a learning environment that more closely resembles a pre-pandemic world, public health officials say only 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been traced back to local school populations since masking mandates ended.
According to a report released last week by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), a total of four new COVID-19 cases were linked back to local students between March 10 and March 16, while no staff infections were detected during the latest surveillance window.
The latest state data bolsters the theory that future COVID-19 outbreaks will function similar to cold and flu virus cycles, which tend to intensify during the winter months.
With three weeks of data at hand, school officials can also be more confident that the district will not see a post-February vacation resurgence in COVID-19 cases as had been feared by some critics of Woburn’s new optional masking policy.
The latest DESE data comes after Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley earlier this month declared the school system’s latest seasonal struggle with the pandemic as over. At the time, the district recorded just two new COVID-19 cases - or the lowest one-week tally of the 2021-2022 school year - during the initial days of March.
“People are tired [and rightfully so],” Crowley said during a School Committee meeting of the district’s two-year-long struggle with shifting pandemic rules and health protocols. “But we did it and I’m really, really, proud of how the Woburn Public Schools handled itself. I think it’s a tribute to the City of Woburn.”
During the height of this winter’s surge in COVID-19 cases, a phenomenon being blamed on a more contagious “Omicron” strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, district officials struggled to keep some local schools as hundreds of staff members reported testing positive for the infection.
That staffing crisis peaked sometime between Christmas break and Jan. 19, when 122 school workers and some 700 students were forced to call out of school due to COVID-19.
As cases evaporate amongst school populations, the city is witnessing a nearly identical phenomenon across the community. In fact, according to the latest state data, Woburn recorded just 15 new COVID-19 cases across the city between March 6 and March 12. By contrast, during one 7-day span in mid-January, public health officials reported that a record-high 722 Woburnites had tested positive for the virus.
The community’s 14-day average incidence rate, which contrasts new cases to population size, has plummeted for nearly two-consecutive months and now stands at 4.5. Also plummeting at a similar trajectory since being measured at a record-high 24 percent earlier this winter, Woburn’s case positivity rate indicator is now 1.29 percent.
Over the past two weeks, according to the Mass. Department of Public Health, fewer than 30 city residents have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, since the pandemic was first declared in the spring of 2020, a total of 9,859 Woburn citizens have reported contracting the infection.
