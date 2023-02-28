WOBURN - The Friends of Woburn Travel Basketball recently started a Hall of Fame and welcomed five original members at recent induction ceremonies welcoming the first class into the group.
The Inaugural Induction into the Woburn Travel Basketball Hall of Fame happened at a recent girls varsity basketball game at the Torrice Gymnasium at WMHS.
The five members welcomed as the First Class were:
- Joe McCarthy,
- Nick Bowers,
- Donald Queenin,
- Jerry Gorrasi
- and the late
Teri McCormick.
According to organizers of the new Hall of Fame, this group of five individuals are credited with forming the Friends of Woburn Travel Basketball back in the 1990s to support Woburn basketball programs.
Funds raised by the group helped purchase new equipment and new uniforms and helped lower the cost of the travel program for players and families.
The group, it was noted, even helped fund the freshmen coaching salary back in the 1990s when Woburn High School was going from being a three- to a four-year high school, greatly impacting freshmen sports.
The group, it was also noted, started the annual Woburn Invitational Basketball Shootout Tournament in March of 1991 which turned out to be a big fundraiser for the program.
The tournament, it was said, hosted more than 400 youngsters annually with invitations going out to the Winchester, Wakefield and Belmont programs as well.
The program was also credited with starting the "I shot 3 for T" program to help raise funds.
“Whether it was hosting pasta parties for all the teams, coaching, or staffing the snack shack, they were always there working for the betterment of the kids and the program,” it was noted prior to the event. "We would like to extend our gratitude to them for all they did for program and the kids of our city."
The induction ceremonies were held prior to the Woburn Memorial High School’s girls varsity basketball game on Friday, Feb. 10 as they hosted Belmont.
The girls would go on to win 61-38 on their way to recently completing a perfect Middlesex League Season.
They now head to the State Tournament as one of the top seeds.
