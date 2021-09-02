WOBURN - As expected, Mayor Scott Galvin called for a special meeting of the City Council on Wednesday night in order to meet a Sept. 3 deadline for finalizing a series of land takings needed for the New Boston Street bridge project.
Late last month, the City Council laid on the table a proposed order to approve temporary and permanent easement right agreements with a handful of private landowners whose properties abut the proposed bridge connection between East and North Woburn by Anderson Regional Transportation Center and the MBTA commuter rail line. The $1.2 million needed to consummate the deals has already been appropriated by the City Council.
Under normal circumstances, the council would refer such an order to its Infrastructure and Public Lands Committee for further scrutiny, but given the lack of controversy over the land takings and the importance of the $23.5 million bridge project, the elected officials instead positioned themselves to approve the legal agreements as swiftly as possible.
Tonight’s special meeting is expected to begin at 6 p.m. and the land takings are expected to be adopted in short order, as not a single alderman or member of the public has voiced any concerns about the easements.
“The purpose for the special meeting is to approve an Order of Taking…to [secure] on the city’s behalf various permanent and temporary easements and one permanent fee interests that are necessary for the relocation and replacement of the New Boston Street bridge and adjacent portions of New Boston St.,” the mayor explained in a Aug. 24 memo to the council.
n an Aug. 5 letter to the council explaining the genesis of the land taking proposals, Galvin explained the land access deals are the last remaining obstacle to breaking ground on a project that is considered pivotally important to the local economy.
The mayor also elaborated that in most circumstances, the city is looking to secure temporary land use rights so that contractors can stage equipment and materials and provide clear access to the work site. For those temporary easements, the city’s rights would expire after a five-year period.
At least one of the permanent easements will result in the loss of a handful parking spaces for a private landowner at 317 New Boston Street, but as city officials point out, the abutter will also benefit from the bridge construction by obtaining direct access to the new right-of-way. For all of the arrangements, land owners will retain the right to use the easements, so long as that “use does not interfere with or impair the city’s rights in said permanent easements.”
Earlier this summer, state officials from the Mass. Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that a private contractor could break ground on the long-awaited project as soon as this month.
The original New Boston Street Bridge, which connected an industrial area in North Woburn to East Woburn by Commerce Way, was destroyed in a fire nearly a half-century ago.
The new bridge is expected to divert as many as 17,000 vehicles per day away from smaller residential side streets in North Woburn and neighborhoods in nearby Wilmington that lead to the industrial district.
Also at tonight’s meeting, the City Council is expected a number of requested appointments to various government boards, including:
• The reappointment of Thomas Skeffington, David Gilgun and William Pappalardo to the License Commission;
• The reappointment of Thomas W. Lawton (Chair), Chris Irving, Michael McDonough, Michael P. Higgins, Jonathan W. Surette, and Peter V. Murphy to the Woburn Golf and Ski Authority;
• The reappointment of Michael Ventresca, Carolyn Turner, Claudia Leis-Bolgen, David Edmunds, Kevin Donovan, Robert Doherty, and James Callahan to the Woburn Planning Board;
• The appointment of Richard Clancy to Woburn’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA), where Clancy currently serves as an associate member;
• and the reappointment of ZBA members Margaret M. Pinkham (Chair), John J. Ryan, III, and Daniel Parrish to a new term.
In an indication that City Council President Edward Tedesco expects to move through the entire agenda for the special meeting in short order, various council committees plan to meet in City Hall right after the bridge order and reappointments are voted upon.
Most significantly, the council’s Ordinance, Charter, and Rules Committee are set to meet at 6:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers on Wednesday night to consider a proposed zoning change needed to facilitate a housing development at 1071 Main St. in North Woburn.
Local attorney Jospeh Tarby, representing ND Properties LLC, has filed legislation seeking to amend the so-called Upper Main Street Overlay District to allow for multi-family housing developments with a density of 20-units per acre.
As Tarby explained to the council last month, his clients want to erect a 89-unit apartment complex on a contaminated 4.45 acre parcel with a history of heavy industrial uses that included a tannery and a trash transfer station.
More than a decade ago, local builder Scott Seaver proposed the creation of the overlay district in order to construct a 57-unit townhouse development, but that development never broke ground.
In order to foot the bill associated with cleaning up contaminated soils on the property, which state and federal regulations say is contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), the developers say a more dense project is warranted on the site.
