WOBURN - A Lynnfield couple will open a new muscular therapy franchise at the Horn Pond shopping plaza off of Cambridge Road in the city's West Side.
During a gathering earlier this week in City Hall, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of issuing a special permit to Namaskar Wellness Inc., a business entity managed by Elements Massage franchisees Scott and Joyce Speicher.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the Lynnfield petitioners, his clients intend to take over the former Gohspa storefront, which did offer some massage services in addition to a range of facial and skin treatments.
The approximate 1,700 square foot retail suite is situated adjacent to the Walgreen's Pharrmacy store within the shopping center by the Winchester line. Speicher already manages another Elements Msssage parlor in Saugus and is familiar with the types of prevention protocols that are required in the state due to COVID-19.
"The owner is very experienced in the business. Elements requires all massage therapists to wear both masks and gloves, even whilee doing the actual massage," explained Tarby, who added the business will close its main lobby and ask clients to wait outside until their appointment times.
In total, the new business will employ nine workers, including six therapists. All six tables will be housed in separate rooms, while an employee break room will be created towards the rear of the space.
With parking always a concern whenever a new business moves to Woburn, Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately asked whether the Speichers had existing relationships with state insurance companies or hospitals.
According to Scott Speicher, who attended the public hearing with his wife, he does not have any formal arrangement with health insurance providers, but as he becomes more familiar with the business community, it is likely he will try to establish a repoire with area physicians, yoga studios, and other health and wellness industry providers.
"We don't have any insurance company affiliations. It's not worth all the paperwork, and we have plenty of clients without it," he said. "We do parter with local businesses, so we will go out to say a chiropractor [and see if we can work out an arrangement to refer customers to each other]."
Though the area around Horn Pond Plaza is associated with the West Side, where constituents are represented by Ward 7 Alderman Lindsay Higgins, the shopping center actually falls with the district of Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell.
According to Campbell, who has frequented other Elements Massage franchises, she believes the new business will be a good fit for the area.
"The Elements franchise is a reputable company. I've been to a couple of them. They're extremely clean and appear to be well run," she said.
When the business opens, its special permit will restrict operations to the hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.
