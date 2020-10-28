WOBURN - The Planning Board tonight expects to resume its investigation of potential construction-related flooding and runoff issues by a Shannon Farm area subdivision, where Burlington developer Robert Murray needs a time extension in order to finish building the luxury homes.
Last month, the Planning Board was unable to take action on a request by Murray to extend the construction completion deadline for the 33-lot subdivision off of Lexington Street due to concerns about early earthworks and grading activity on the site.
Specifically, Planning Director Tina Cassidy, who says city officials recently questioned whether the site topography was regraded to city specifications, believes that potential oversight could be related to new groundwater and flooding conditions being experienced by a handful of residential abutters on Strawberry Lane.
The Planning Board hopes to receive a report from City Engineer Jay Corey and DPW managers tonight that renders an opinion about the early construction activity and its potential link to downgrade water issues.
Tuesday night's regularly scheduled meeting will be held virtually at 7 p.m. via video conferencing service Zoom. Links to the gathering can be found by visiting the city's website and clicking on the calendar link for tonight's meeting.
The Planning Board first began discussing Murray's request for a time extension in July, when a handful of Strawberry Lane abutters told the appointed officials that they have noticed altered water table conditions since the project broke ground.
Strawberry Lane resident Loretta Thomas advised the city officials that water recently started seeping out from the bottom of a retention wall on her property for the first-time ever. Meanwhile, another area homeowner, who has for years relied upon a basement sump-pump to control flooding during rain events, has reported the phenomenon suddenly stopped since construction began on the abutting site.
Following that summer discussion, the planners at Cassidy's direction asked Corey's office to investigate whether the water issues pre-date Murray's subdivision — a claim being asserted by the developer.
Offering another alternative explanation, some planners have questioned whether other recent construction projects, such as a residential development closer to the Lexington line, are responsible for the changing water table levels.
Not to be confused with a larger 112-unit townhouse project being constructed across the street, Murray's development involves building luxury houses on the south or Winning Farm side of Lexington Street. The new dwelling units will be accessed by a new subdivision access road that will be called Ferullo Drive. The developer, who says the project was stalled due to an unanticipated months-long wait for gas and electrical connections, is asking for a 28-month extension of the construction completion deadline.
