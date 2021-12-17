WOBURN - With the frustrated petitioner through with negotiations, the City Council recently rejected a request from a South End lumber supplier to expand a driveway entrance and repair other paved areas by its Prospect Street area storage yard.
During their latest gathering in City Hall, the City Council, citing concerns about potential flooding in and around Mount Pleasant Court, unanimously voted against Jackson Lumber’s proposal to pave around 21,000 square feet of area by its storage yard entrance. The building materials supplier was also looking for permission to refurbish roughly 13,000 square feet of pavement on the site.
The special permit denial comes some 10 months after officials at the 10 Jefferson Avenue business filed their original request to widen the entrance to its lumber storage yard, which consists of approximately 2.48 acres of land in an industrial zoning district.
Between their initial meeting with the City Council last March and this October, the elected officials continued the public hearing at least 10 times in an attempt to broker a compromise whereby the applicant would pay for at least some portion of drainage system improvements needed to alleviate serious flooding around Prospect Street and Mount Pleasant Court.
In order to let the council’s full membership vote on the special permit requests - both Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately and Ward 7 Alderman Michael Lannon missed at least two hearings and were thereby were disqualified from acting on the petition - the applicant also withdrew and refiled the petition earlier this fall.
During the latest hearing, the first since the special permit request was resubmitted in early November, members of the council urged Jackson Lumber officials to return to the negotiating table to discuss some type of drainage system compromise.
Those same councilors, citing a series of unusually stern warnings from DPW Director Jay Duran about the consequences of the paving project moving ahead without those drainage system improvements, warned the petition would be rejected without a deal.
“I don’t know how we as a council can look at this [report from our DPW superintendent] and give any serious thought to improving this…There might be some type of compromise that can be made there…I’d hate to strike this down when I see that there is something that could still be done,” said Ward 3 Councilor Jeffery Dillon.
“I would hate to kill this thing tonight,” Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen later remarked. “I don’t think it’s necessary because I believe their room for compromise.”
Responding to those calls for a continuance, Jackson Lumber manager Joseph Parisi made it clear that company representatives were done with sitting at the negotiation table.
According to Parisi, who had months earlier cited the paving project’s budget at around $500,000, Jackson Lumber had already made numerous concessions and is unwilling to take on the responsibility for fixing what he considers a larger neighborhood drainage problem.
Both Parisi and Will Schkuta, the applicant’s civil engineer, argued they had already agreed to an extensive mitigation package that included the installation new on-site infiltration basins to collect and treat stormwater, the inspection of an onsite drainage line by Jefferson Avenue for blockages and structural problems, and to replace a section of a sewer line that runs across its parcel and ends up near Mount Pleasant Street.
“This has been a long project and we’ve done everything asked of us,” said Parisi, referencing the applicants willingness to engage peer review consultants. “This was a simple paving project, but we’d thought we’d do it right and we’ve agreed to add hundreds of thousands of dollars to this project.”
“If we don’t do this project, you still have to address your problems on Prospect Street, because they’re not going away. We were willing to address your sewer problems, which you’re also going to have to replace because all the people up the street realize their line is defective,” the lumber yard operations manager added.
From the start of the public hearing on the Jackson Lumber proposal in mid-March, a number of concerned abutters who reside in a neighborhood around Mt. Pleasant Court argued any addition of impervious surface at the Prospect Street lumber yard was likely to exacerbate serious flooding problems in the area.
In a subsequent memo submitted to the council in June, Duran, insisting that the flooding issues were only getting worse, echoed that opinion and warned the paving project could actually create a “public health threat” to citizens at 35 Prospect St. who live in a condo building across the street from the lumber business.
“As previously noted in my prior memo I still see a potential for imminent public health threat to the property at 35 Prospect Street. I have witnessed flooding in the past into the lower units of this property. The area floods during high intensity rain events,” the DPW director opined at the time.
“The area is in need of drainage improvement at the bottle neck of
Prospect Street and Jefferson Avenue into the adjacent sixty- inch RCP drain which is directed southerly to the old railroad bed. believe that if this was reviewed by their engineer, a reasonable solution could be obtained to remedy this matter,” Duran added.
After those talks stalled in spite of meeting for months, Jackson Lumber most recently agreed to solicit the professional opinion of a peer-review consultant selected by the city.
According to Schkuta, those leading the outside review ultimately concluded that the series of new on-site drainage wells being proposed by Jackson Lumber would assure that the larger neighborhood flooding woes are not exacerbated by the project.
City Council President Edward Tedesco and Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately - whose ward includes the South End site - indicated that they agreed with those findings and believed the applicant had met its burden of proof in regards to its mitigation package.
“You can’t blame that [whole situation] on these people,” said Gately of the flooding. “It’s been there for quite a while. It’s not their problem. It’s the city’s problem.”
Gately later tried to pass the special permit, but his motion to approve the petition was not seconded by any of his peers. Mercer-Bruen later suggested that the council could hinge the issuance of the permit upon a requirement that the city pay for the drainage fixes, but that compromise was later dismissed as impractical.
At one point during the debate, the applicant’s civil engineer pointed out that his firm, the city’s peer review consultant, and City Engineer Jay Corey had all opined that the pavement project would not worsen the neighborhood drainage problems.
Later intimating that those experts are more qualified than Duran to make a judgement about the sufficiency of the drainage wells, Schkuta’s assessment was later dismissed by city officials like Mercer-Bruen, Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell, and Councilor at-large Michael Concannon.
“Jay Duran and his guys and girls have witnessed personally what’s going on down there…I wouldn’t be so quick to dismiss Supt. Duran’s qualifications. He too is an engineer,” said Mercer-Bruen, who said unlike some consultants who make theoretical assessments of site conditions based on computer models, experts like the DPW director base their opinions on “real-world experience”.
