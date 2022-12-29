WOBURN - The legal adventure on who can be manager of the Dog House & Grill at 434 Main St. and Tudo Na Brasa at 414 Main St. will be continuing in the new year.
In a series of discussions before the Woburn License Commission in December, the issue of having just one person being the manager of both restaurants was a focal point.
The manager issue became an even larger issue afters the U.S. Attorney’s office came into the foray in November after a U.S. District Court at the federal level noted the two separate owners could not enter the premises but did name one person, Jade Archdeacon, the manager of both.
The decision to have just one manager then left the three-member Woburn License Commission in a quandary: is it legal, proper (or whatever) for such an unprecedented scenario in the City of Woburn.
The Archdeacon decision was temporarily approved 2-0 at the License Commission on a “yes” vote by Chairman Pro Tem David Gilgun and member William Pappalardo with Chairman Thomas Skimmington absent, but was continued 3-0 at the December meeting when the three members agreed to “continue” the discussion at the Jan. 19, 2023 meeting.
Both restaurants remained open through the process but the historical approval of the one manager left the License Commissioners uneasy and doubtful.
License Commissioners have repeatedly expressed their desire to stay within city laws, state laws, court orders and the like!
In November, the two restaurants were represented by Woburn attorney Joseph Tarby of Rubin & Rudman of 500 Unicorn Park. And, at the December meeting, attorney Arian Bard represented the two restaurants, along with dual manager Jade Archdeacon
Overshadowing the entire manager issue is the U.S. District Court - District of Massachusetts entitled “United States of America vs. Hugo Giovanni Moraes, Jesse James Moraes - Parties Joint Response to Court’s Order of October 21, 2022.”
Obeying their ruling is just one of the prerequisites overshadowing the entire process. The complications came when Ramirez was not qualified to be the manager. So, Tarby on Nov. 17 made the suggestion the License Commission approve Archdeacon for both restaurants.
In November, Tarby pointed out Archdeacon spent four years at the BrickYard in Woburn Center as a shift manager and formerly worked at Teresa’s Grill 19 in North Reading. And, it was pointed out she has been the manager at the Dog House since April 2022 and is qualified, felt Tarby.
Along with Woburn license laws, the License Commission was also expected to be compliant with the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC) laws.
Tarby and the commission in November agreed “there are complicated issues.”
Both restaurants in November opened and began serving customers.
Going forward…
The License Commission expressed their interest in resolving the issue and to go forward.
“I need something to make me feel comfortable,” remarked Chairman Skeffington at the end of the December meeting.
“We need information from the U.S. Attorney’s office,” he exclaimed. “We need to know it is O’K to have one manager for both. Then, I would feel more comfortable.”
In some ways, Skeffington rationalized, “it’s semantics” and concluded, “I just want to make sure we are making the right decision.”
Skeffington was in favor of moving the entire question “to the next meeting” and “so with an interim manager it is doing the right thing.”
The motion to put the issue off to Jan. 19 was approved 3-0-1.
