WOBURN - The City Council this week aligned itself for a quick vote in support of a considerable 50 percent - or $8 an hour - raise for the city’s traffic directors.
During a special meeting on Tuesday meeting that was initially called to respond to the latest results of ongoing contract negotiations with Woburn’s municipal workforce, the elected officials agreed to lay the proposed ordinance change on the table so that the pay hike can be approved during the council’s next regular meeting.
Mayor Scott Galvin, who has spent much of the past year engaged in contract negotiations with the community’s various collective bargaining units, reportedly just reached terms with the school traffic guards, whose rate of pay would jump from $16 to $24 an hour. The raise would go into effect as soon as the crossing guards begin their work year with the official start of the 2022-2023 school year on Sept. 6.
At his request, City Council President agreed to sponsor the proposed municipal code change on behalf of the mayor.
Indicating his support for the agreement, Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately initially attempted to approve the proposal at this week’s meeting before being reminded that the proposal requires two readings.
“It’s not an order. It’s an ordinance change, so this needs two readings,” City Clerk Lindsay Higgins reminded the city officials.
Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen later motioned to lay the matter on the table, an action that sets the ordinance change up for a final vote at the council’s next regular meeting.
Under normal conditions, the City Council refer budget and spending matters to its Finance Committee for further study.
The latest deal with local school traffic directors marks the latest in a series of contract agreements reached between city negotiators and union officers this summer.
Most recently, the council voted unanimously in mid-August to approve a proposed $218,775 transfer to cover pay raises bing awarded to Woburn’s service workers, DPW, Cemetery and Parks department personnel. Galvin has also this summer reached settlements with about 20 City Hall workers who are represented by the Teamsters Union and several non-union department heads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.