BOSTON - The Massachusetts Legislature recently unanimously passed a $52.7 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23).
This budget upholds fiscal responsibility and makes targeted investments to strengthen the state’s economic foundation, protect the most vulnerable residents and support the everyday needs of communities and families in the Commonwealth.
Several Woburn programs have been slated to receive funding through the new budget (See below).
“This budget reflects our values by including the largest ever increase in funding for the city’s public schools at over $3 million. It also includes significant investments in health care, housing, and workforce development to help continue to grow our Commonwealth’s economy. Importantly this budget also bolsters the state’s rainy-day fund with a deposit of over $1.5 billion and includes no tax increases,” said Representative Richard M. Haggerty (D-Woburn).
“I was so pleased to work with the Woburn delegation to direct resources to local projects in our community including a substantial boost in funding for local schools, an expansion of children’s programming at the Woburn Public Library, and a capital investment in the Count Rumford Birthplace in North Woburn,” he added.
“The FY23 budget invests significantly in the Commonwealth, funding services and programs that will benefit all residents,” said Senator Cindy F. Friedman (D-Arlington). “I’m especially proud of the historic investments we make in early education and care, and the work we’ve done to improve community-based mental health and substance use disorder services in our state. This budget reaffirms our commitment to supporting working families across Massachusetts, and includes funding for education, health care, food insecurity, and programs for our most vulnerable neighbors.”
“In addition to fully funding the Chapter 70 education formula while also setting aside money for our rainy day fund, this is one of the most progressive budgets in Massachusetts' history,” said Representative Michelle Ciccolo (D-Lexington). “There is much to celebrate with the many new initiatives that were included. We extended universal school meals for all kids and instituted "no cost calls" in our jails and prisons so that nobody is cut off from speaking to their families. In Woburn, we secured almost a quarter million dollars for the Woburn Public Library's children programming, English language instruction at English at Large, Inc, and updating the Count Rumford Birthplace site in preparation for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. These funds will go far towards increasing access to quality educational programs and maintaining our historical sites. Overall, I am grateful to be a part of this progressive, forward-thinking budget, and I look forward to seeing both these statewide and district-specific funds put to work.”
Taking into consideration historic tax revenue performance in Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22), the final FY23 conference report increases revenue projections by $2.66 billion over the December consensus for a projection of $39.575 billion. The FY23 budget transfers funds into the Stabilization Fund, projecting an estimated historic balance of approximately $7.35 billion for this crucial 'rainy day' fund at the end of the fiscal year.
Haggerty (D-Woburn) represents Wards 2 through 6 in Woburn while Ciccolo (D-Lexington) representes Wards 1 and 7 in Woburn.
Notably, the Legislature provides significant funds in the FY23 budget to invest in the Commonwealth’s long-term future obligations. Prioritizing funding for education,
this budget includes $175 million in a newly created High-Quality Early Education and Care Affordability Trust Fund to be utilized in the coming years to support the implementation of the recommendations made by the Early Education and Care Economic Review
Commission. Additionally, a supplemental payment of $150 million is included to the Student Opportunity Act (SOA) Investment fund, bringing its balance up to $500 million, ensuring resources will be utilized in the future to support equitable funding for our
most vulnerable students.
The budget strongly reflects the Legislature’s commitment to support cities and towns and provides a significant amount of local and regional aid to ensure communities
can provide essential services to the public while rebuilding from a once-in-a-generation pandemic. This includes $1.231 billion in funding for Unrestricted General Government Aid (UGGA), an increase of $63 million over FY22, and $45 million in payments in
lieu of taxes (PILOT) for state-owned land, an increase of $10 million over FY22, providing supplemental local aid payments to cities and towns working to improve access to essential services and programs.
Woburn FY23 budget funding breakdown
· Woburn Unrestricted General Government Aid - $6,935,100
· Woburn Chapter 70 education funding - $12,693,670
· Middlesex County Restoration Center Commission - $1,000,000
· English At Large, Inc. (Woburn) - $120,000
· Woburn Public Library Children’s Programming (Woburn) - $100,000
· Count Rumford Birthplace Maintenance and Refurbishment (Woburn) - $25,000
