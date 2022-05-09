WOBURN - The City Council this week decried National Grid’s latest proposal to dig-up newly paved roadways in the Central Square area to address system deficiencies identified during a major over-pressurization crisis in 2018.
During a regular meeting in City Hall earlier this week, various councilors scoffed at the idea of waiving an excavation moratorium along Wyman and Lowell Streets to let National Grid workers connect the area to a high-pressure gas regulator on Route 38.
Ultimately, the matter was referred in an unanimous vote to the Infrastructure and Public Lands Subcommittee for additional scrutiny.
First to criticize the utility company officials’ plan was Ward 2’s Richard Gately, who contended National Grid has now established a pattern of proposing major capital initiatives just after the city finishes major roadway paving projects. According to Gately, who threatened to vote against the request after learning the proposed project will last 2.5 years, the petitioner will have to make some major concessions to the city and Central Square residents before earning his support.
“We’re putting in roads and getting new sidewalks and curbing in and you’re coming with proposals to dig them all up,” the Ward 2 Councilor vented. “How long will this take, a couple of years? We can’t put that burden on these people when they’re just getting used to having something decent to drive on.”
According to National Grid construction supervisor John DeAngelis, the frustration expressed by Gately and other city officials is completely understandable.
However, without permission to proceed, he warned, the city would leave the Central Square neighborhood vulnerable to serious quality-of-life and safety concerns should the area ever be subjected to another emergency like the 2018 over-pressurization event.
Specifically, DeAngelis explained, the project will ultimately enable National Grid to shut-down specific sections of newly-installed plastic gas lines while still providing service to the remainder of larger neighborhood. The geographic area impacted by the project includes Lowell and Wyman Streets, Pilgrim Road, Kimball Road, Curtis Street, Brown Place, and multiple areas of Mishawum Road.
National Grid officials say the service to the entire Central Square area is presently through a two-pound regulator that cannot handle reverse gas flows. Under the project, which will be phased out over five construction seasons, National Grid will tie-in the neighborhood to a 60-pound connection off Main Street and install multiple new pits, which will allow the utility to isolate certain sections of the line in the event of an emergency.
“This two-pound regulator pit supplies all the gas to these mains and it’s a one-way system. Back in 2018, we had an over-pressurization incident and had to shut [the whole system off] and make repairs,” DeAngelis explained. “The repairs only took a few hours, but it took us two days to get into all of those people’s homes to relight them. So there were without gas.”
“We’d like to upgrade this to a 60-pound system which is connected at multiple points and backfed by multiple mains. So if one pit had an issue, we can shut that down and make a repair without interrupting service for all the customers,” the project manager further elaborated.
According to Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers and Ward 3’s Jeffrey Dillon, whose constituency reside in the effected neighborhoods, they want to confer further with DPW Director Superintendent Jay Duran about the project.
Notably, at the outset of this year, when National Grid filed and then withdrew a right-of-way permitting request to install a new high-pressure gas main on Wilcox Circle, Duran specifically demanded that the utility company be more forthcoming about its larger plan for the Central Square area.
“In my opinion, the plans are incomplete and should be revised to be much more detailed,” the department head at-the-time objected. “In addition, this area has been constructed and reconstructed three or four times already and I believe we need to delay this hearing until I can properly coordinate this construction with our infrastructure as well as disturb the traffic in this area once again.”
Because National Grid eventually proceeded with the work without a permit, Duran’s inquiries were apparently never answered.
Referencing ongoing communication problems between the city and regional utility companies like National Grid, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen pointed out that Duran and other city officials routinely give years notice before performing major road restoration and repair projects.
However, in spite of that courtesy, the East Woburn official complained, National Grid and other service providers continue to seek permission to dig-up public streets just after the city has made those substantial investments.
“Everybody here agrees public safety is number one,” said Mercer-Bruen in reference to the importance of the Central Square gas system upgrades. “But this isn’t the first instance where you’ve had to dig up streets we just paved.”
“I also know our DPW superintendent sends out notifications long before we pave to let everybody know, ‘Hey, this is on our list to be paved in a couple of years,’” she continued. “So I think on our end, good communication is happening. There might be something amiss on your end.”
