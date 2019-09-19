WOBURN - The City Council last night rescinded a 10-day-old decision denying special permits to a Norwood developer for the proposed conversion of the Careway Wellness building in Woburn Center into a Walgreen's Pharmacy.
During a meeting on Tuesday night in City Hall, Ward 6 Alderman Edward Tedesco engineered the Walgreen's vote turnaround by convincing colleague Mark Gaffney that the city would loose any chance to shape the Hovey Street area redevelopment by denying the special permits.
Ultimately, the council, which had rejected the Walgreen's petition in a 5-to-4 vote earlier the month, reversed that previous action in a 6-to-3 decision.
"The reason I asked for reconsideration is because I think under the special permit, there's a lot of things we're doing to improve the area around Hovey Street in terms of mitigation," said Tedesco, who worried the city would lose that control if Walgreen's Pharmacy opted to pursue a by-right occupation of the property.
First unveiling the conversion plans in August, Norwood's Arista Development intends to retrofit the medical supply company storefront at 506 Main St. for the approximate 10,000 square foot pharmacy.
Walgreen's, which intends to shutter its South End store at 175 Main St. for the move into the Woburn Center area, has announced it will raze an attached building structure off of Hovey Street in order to make room for a new 23-space parking lot. That attached building, which closely abuts residential neighbors, previously housed hospital pharmaceutical product provider Safecor Health.
Situated by the edge of Woburn Center off of Main Street by Salem Street, the non-conforming commercial buildings at 506 Main St. have frequently been the source of neighborhood friction, as the businesses are surrounded by residential neighbors on Hovey and Spring Streets.
Much of that conflict has centered around a lack of parking and commercial trucking activity on the substandard side streets. Residents have also complained about drug-use, petty crime, and other nuisances being caused by groups of people who commonly loiter around the edges of Woburn Center.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, who represents Arista Development, besides adding much needed parking to the area, his client is also prepared to add new landscaped buffer stops between that new lot and abutting Hovey Street homes. The Walgreen's petition also included pledges by the petitioner to repave and dilapidated Spring and Hovey Streets.
Other major concessions by the developer included promises to upgrade key Woburn Center traffic signalization equipment by the intersections of Salem/Main Street and Montvale Avenue/Main Street.
Last night, Tedesco told his peers that after voting against the special permit request earlier this month, he started to question whether his decision was in the best interests of the neighborhood.
"Through the special permit, we're getting a lot more control over the types of trucks traveling up and down Hovey Street, the hours and operation, and things of that nature. We wouldn't get any of them, if this goes in by-right," Tedesco explained.
Though Hovey Street area abutters have voiced unanimous opposition to the redevelopment plans, the North Woburn alderman is convinced the national pharmacy chain will follow-through with previous threats to pursue an alternative development.
As Tarby has warned, the non-conforming commercial buildings at 506 Main St. sit within a downtown business zoning district, which allows retail uses by-right. At least twice during the special permit deliberations late this summer, the lawyer intimated his client — if denied special permits for the full renovations — was likely to occupy the building as is and thus without implementing any of the proposed parking and traffic mitigation pledges.
Should Walgreen's proceed with that alternative, the City Council would have no say in the process.
According to Gaffney, his decision to change his 'nay' vote centered upon the same concerns cited by Tedesco. Though he understands the neighborhood's opposition to the project, he wanted to ensure that the Hovey and Spring Street residents at least have some measure of protection.
"When I found out the developer could do this project by-right, I felt we'd lose our ability to put conditions on the developer. I was down there today, and Hovey Street needs to be repaved. We need new sidewalks. The traffic lights are being upgraded," he said.
Echoing her sentiments from earlier this month, Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen last night questioned whether the council was being fooled by what she viewed as an idle threat from the developer.
According to Mercer-Bruen, she believes that the petitioner needs the proposed parking area and street and sidewalk improvements in order for the proposed Woburn Center pharmacy to function property. For that reason, she is skeptical of the applicant's claims that it is pledging the mitigation package solely for the benefit of the neighborhood.
What's being proposed versus what can be done by right are different things. They certainly wouldn't be spending all this money if they didn't need to," she said.
Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell also continued to characterize the development as wrong for the Woburn Center area.
In total, 30 conditions were hinged to the special permit last night, including a new caveat that the developer must deposit $10,000 into a special city account for a proposed new municipal lot by Manns Court. Ward 7 Alderman Lindsay Higgins proposed the newest condition on Tuesday night.
