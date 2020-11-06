WOBURN - The School Committee will at its next meeting deliberate over whether WMHS will partake in a winter sports season.
During their latest gathering in the Joyce Middle School, School Committee Chairwoman Ellen Crowley advised her colleagues to prepare for the debate on Nov. 10.
Late last month, officials from the Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) agreed that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no basketball or hockey tournament games for the 2020-2021 season.
However, the state still hasn't technically decided whether those two sports will even be played this year during a proposed winter season that will run from Nov. 30 to Feb. 21.
Particularly, the state's Excecutive Office for Energy and Environmental Affairs (EOEEA), whose umbrella agencies control many of the state's public parks and a handful of public hockey rinks, is slated in the coming days to release a winter sports advisory.
Those guidelines will include specific rules and recommendations on the types of athletic events that will be allowed across the state for both high school sport teams and private athletic groups.
According to Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley, though the local School Committee needs to sanction WMHS' involvement in a hypothetical winter sports season, a Middlesex League specific proposal will be hinged upon the EOEEA advisories.
The MIAA and area athletic directors will likely further shape their own recommendations based upon the state directives.
"For questions about sports, really at this point we're waiting on guidance from the MIAA and the state's [Department of Elementary and Secondary Education]," Crowley explained.
"For fall sports, they really made some of the decisions for us by [doing things like] taking fall football off the table. So we really don't know what we'll be deliberating over," the superintendent added.
Understanding sport-specific guidelines — including likely pandemic-related rule changes to the way games are played — are still not available, School Committee member Dr. John Wells did request data about the number of students who signed-up for fall athletics.
According to Wells, having that number will be helpful as he weighs the risks associated with a potential COVID-19 exposure against the potential health and social-emotional impacts to students who could lose out on a chance to compete in winter sports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.