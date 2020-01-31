WOBURN - Adding five no conditions to the approval, the City Council reconsidered and then reauthorized a special permit for a landscaper's planned move to an old auto repair facility off Green Street.
During the aldermen's most recent meeting in City Hall, City Council President Michael Anderson explained he had filed a motion to reconsider his vote on the Black Diamond Landscapes petition that was acted upon in early January.
According to Anderson, right after the council unanimously okayed the Arlington company's proposed to move a small fleet of pickup and dump trucks to an industrial lot at 9 Green St., he discovered the local planning department had offered feedback on the petition.
Normally, department heads like Planning Director Tina Cassidy are given 30 days to offer any commentary on special permit applications. In the current case, the aldermen received Cassidy's written remarks three days before the deadline lapsed.
“I filed a motion for reconsideration because the planning director informed me the department had comments on the special permit," Anderson explained.
Under the proposal, the Arlington landscaping firm asked for permission to to park a total of seven commercial vehicles overnight at the South End property, which is zoned for industrial uses and long housed Busa Auto Service in a 2,400 square foot garage on the site.
The small parcel sits directly across the street from a larger industrial park at 8-to-10 Green St., where a new 54-unit apartment complex is planned. An old Boston & Maine Railroad line, which runs behind Main Street towards Winchester, is also located in the same area.
The landscaping firm, with a focus on customers in the vicinity of Lexington, Belmont, Winchester, and Burlington, provides a range of services that include landscape construction, traditional lawn and garden care, and snow and ice removal. The business was reportedly founded in 2002 by Arlington native Joseph Cusce Jr., who currently operates the company from a lot in his hometown that's shared by another area landscaper.
Ultimately, in order to satisfy Cassidy's concerns about the proposal, the City Council attached five new conditions to the special permit approval, including:
• That the special permit cannot be transferred to any new business, unless Black Diamond Landscapes remains the principal owner of the new entity;
• That the landscaping company, if it intends to use the onsite building for storing or servicing vehicles, must install an oil-water separator in the old auto garage on the site.
• That the petitioner work with the building inspector to determine whether new curbing needs to be installed in front of the Green Street business;
• and that a snow management plan be filed with City Hall officials.
During the initial public hearing earlier this month, local attorney Jospeh Tarby, representing the applicant, explained his client is willing to ensure a number of abandoned cars, apparently dumped on the property over the years, are removed before the landscaping firm begins work.
At the suggestion of Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gately, whose district includes the industrial zone, the special permit applicant also agreed to trim back a stand of overgrown trees that have reportedly been blamed on area power outages.
When first approving the petition, the aldermen added 10 such stipulations to its decision, all of which remain in effect.
