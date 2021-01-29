WOBURN - Local firefighters are looking for a good builder.
City Purchasing Director Orazio DeLuca officially launched the city's search for a general contractor to construct a new two-story fire headquarters off of Main Street by the Showcase Cinemas property.
In a request for pre-qualifications posted to the city's website on Wednesday, DeLuca and other City Hall managers explained that another contractor recently completed early earthworks and construction fence installation at the 3.5-acre headquarters site at 731 Main St.
Firms interested in erecting the main 27,000 headquarters building, which will include a separate three-bay garage and support building for fire vehicle and equipment maintenance, have until Feb. 10 to express interest in the estimated $17 million building contract.
Sometimes referred to as a RFQ, the request for qualifications process allows the city to narrow down the final applicant pool for the construction project by requiring firms to prove they're capable of managing a larger scale building initiative.
Once the RFQ submission phase expires, a city subcommittee will with DeLuca's office evaluate each submission and make a determination of whether interested companies will be able to later bid on the building project.
The pre-qualification process is expected to be completed by Feb. 24, and those firms deemed suitable to proceed will be invited by March 1 to submit offers to construct the fire headquarters.
Local officials currently expect the project to break ground on May 1 with a targeted June 30, 2022 completion date.
The City Council in the winter of 2020 appropriate some $30 million for a comprehensive fire department modernization plan that includes construction of the new headquarters building and renovations to fire houses at Main Street's Station 1, Station 5 off of Lexington Street, and Central Street's Station 4.
The headquarters project is expected to cost roughly $23 million, including the already completed early site works package at the 3.5-acres parcel off Forest Street was previously designated as parkland. The new public safety building will eventually replace the community's existing headquarters in Woburn's South End.
With a net square floor area of 20,690 square feet, the main headquarters structure will contain new administrative offices, storage and locker areas, a new fitness room, and living quarters for shift commanders and as many as 15 rank-and-file firefighters. The project would also entail the construction of a second support building, standing 22-feet tall and containing 6,130 square feet, would would be used for maintenance of fire department apparatus and equipment. A total of three entrance/exits will be created at the site, where firefighters will be able to drive fire engines and ladder trucks directly into the building through a secondary rear garage access — thereby eliminating the need to back trucks into the bays.
Local officials say vehicular impacts can be managed through new light signals, which will be tied into a pre-existing traffic controller system.
