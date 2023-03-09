WOBURN/BURLINGTON - Local, state, and federal authorities recently raided homes in Burlington and Woburn after unearthing alleged evidence of so-called “ghost guns” being manufactured on the premises.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office yesterday detailed the recent arrests of two Woburn men following separate investigations into the purported illegal production of 3D-printed Glock-style handguns, large-capacity magazines, and unspecified firearms components used to accessorize semi-automatic rifles like AR-15s.
In another notable disclosure, authorities also revealed that at least one weapon used in a deadly East Woburn home invasion on Presidents’ Day weekend was subsequently determined to be an unregistered ghost gun.
“We have recently seen multiple very concerning incidents involving ghost guns. These firearms pose a very real threat to our communities; they are untraceable and those who possess and distribute these weapons are intentionally violating the gun laws we have in place in Massachusetts,” said Ryan in a prepared statement released on Tuesday. “In Middlesex [County], we will continue to use every tool available to us, from enforcement and prosecution to working at a legislative level to close the existing loopholes that allow those without a gun license to possess the tools to make ‘do-it-yourself’ firearms”.
Police are not saying whether the handgun recovered at the Washington Street crime scene, where the weapon was reportedly found shattered on a bedroom floor following a violent Feb. 20 confrontation that resulted in the death of a 22-year-old Cambridge man, is connected to the recent raids in Burlington and Woburn.
“Specifically how the firearm is connected to the shooting remains under investigation,” local and state officials explained yesterday.
Washington Street resident Tyler Olivier, whose mother resides in a ranch-style home by the corner of Washington Street and Carlena Terrace, reportedly shot and killed Cambridge resident Mussie Miyaro after confronting at least two masked men who broke into the basement of his parent’s residence at around 3:40 a.m. on Feb. 20.
Olivier, who was shot in the stomach during the deadly exchange, insists he acted in self-defense after disarming at least one of the home invaders and using the weapon to return fire. Authorities have charged the 26-year-old with illegal possession of a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the double-shooting, in which at least six rounds were allegedly fired from multiple firearms.
The local man is being held on $50,000 cash bail.
Though investigators are not saying whether the incidents are connected, four days after that Washington Street home invasion, Mass. State Police detectives, joined by Woburn Police and agents from the federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Bureau, raided a Totman Drive residence in connection to a “firearms manufacturing and trafficking investigation”.
Arrested at the scene was 32-year-old Vincent Johns for possession of a firearm without a license and trafficking firearms.
“At the residence, investigators seized a 3D printer, multiple 3D printed ‘Glock’ style pistol frames, 3D printed magazine/feeding devices, several gun parts and tools used for manufacturing of firearms. Police also located a quantity of pills stamped Xanax believed to be counterfeit ‘pressed’ pills, and binding agents used in the manufacture process for pressed pills,” Ryan and Mass. State Police Colonel John Main Jr. revealed in a joint statement on Tuesday.
With his arrest leading to an early February raid of a Brentwood Lane home in Burlington, where several ghost guns were purportedly seized, 37-year-old Woburn resident Sean O’Connor faces a battery of illegal weapons possession charges after he was allegedly pulled over by Mass. State Police on Feb. 9 in Wilmington for driving erratically.
Police say during the traffic stop, the arresting Mass. State Police Trooper spotted a gun magazine in plain sight and subsequently recovered at least one loaded handgun from the vehicle.
“During the stop, the trooper observed an ammunition magazine and the subsequent investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of a loaded 9mm Glock-style firearm with no serial number, commonly known as a ghost gun, along with magazines and ammunition for an AR-15 rifle,” law enforcement officials stated yesterday.
Though the Feb. 9 traffic stop eventually resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a Brentwood Lane residence in Burlington, authorities are not saying whether the owner of that home is facing criminal charges.
Police say multiple “Glock-style ghost guns”, along with other frames and “components of uncompleted handguns and AR-15 style rifles”, were recovered at the Burlington home. Also seized from the scene were tools believed to be used to fabricate those parts.
O’Connor, originally arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, is being held without bail following his arraignment on the following additional charges:
• possession of a firearm without a license,
• possession of a large capacity feeding device,
• improper storage of a firearm,
• carrying a loaded firearm without a license,
• carrying a large capacity firearm,
• possession of a large capacity feeding device,
• possession of a firearm without a license, subsequent offense,
• and possession of ammunition without a license.
The Woburn resident, who is next due in court on March 31, is being held in pretrial custody after being declared “a dangerous person” at a hearing in Woburn District Court last Friday.
