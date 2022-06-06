WOBURN - A local builder recently withdrew plans to construct a solitary single-family home on a 10,000 square foot lot off of Cummings Avenue by Winn Street.
During the latest City Hall gathering of the local Planning Board, the appointed officials were advised that area builder Frederick Gonsalves needs to obtain a variance from the city’s Zoning of Appeals (ZBA) in order to recertify the property’s status as a legal, non-conforming lot within the underlying two-family zoning district.
Because Gonsalves anticipates the ZBA will deny his petition based upon an unidentified legal decision that apparently sets a new precedent for determining the status of non-conforming lots, Planning Director Tina Cassidy explained the subdivision plan is being withdrawn.
“Unfortunately for the applicant, a question has been raised relative to whether this lot, which was created by virtue of a variance, is actually still a valid buildable lot,” Cassidy explained.
“Three years ago, the building inspector believed when this was first proposed that the lot was valid. The has since been a court case that happened in the intervening years that led to the building inspector [to question whether that previous determination is still valid],” the planning director added.
According to city records, the lot in question sits behind an existing dwelling on Cummings Avenue and sits in close proximity to the Middlesex Canal. Back in 2019, Gonsalves proposed the construction of a single-family home on the site - referenced by the city assessor’s office as lot 3 - by seeking the Planning Board’s approval of a single-lot subdivision.
Under the proposal, access to the property would be created via a new 50-food wide private way off of Cummings Avenue called Village Street that ends in a cul-de-sac.
The local builder withdrew that previous proposal in Feb. of 2020 after various city officials raised concerns about utility connections to the property and potential neighborhood drainage issues.
The subdivision plan was just recently reintroduced in recent months.
Ultimately, the Planning Board allowed the petitioner to withdraw the subdivision plan without prejudice, which means he can resubmit the proposal at any time.
Should the ZBA deny Gonsalves’ request for a variance, the developer will appeal that denial through Land Court.
“Rather than ask for lengthy extension of the public hearing (to await the outcome of the ZBA deliberations and a potential Land Court appeal), he believes its best to withdraw the petition now with your permission,” Cassidy explained. “He will refile when he gets an answer as to the build ability of that lot.”
According to city assessor department records, the vacant lot off Cummings Avenue is currently valued at $245,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.