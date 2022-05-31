WOBURN - The ongoing search for answers for the improvement and upgrades of Woburn Center continued this week at the regular Woburn Redevelopment Authority meeting at City Hall.
For the first time in two years, the WRA held an in-person meeting in the City Council Committee Room at City Hall, abandoning the “virtual meeting” format of computers.
The meeting also saw the first meeting of new member Mark Kiklis who replaced long-time member David Ryan in recent months.
Chairman Donald Queenin welcomed four of the five WRA members (Gary Fuller absent) while a half-hour of reports focused on a new effort to put Woburn Center in the right direction for the future.
WRA Administrator Tina Cassidy reported there interviews were held with two candidates who are candidates for the newly created position of Economic Development Manager to be funded with $75,000 outside the city budget and will continue accepting applications through at least another month.
“It’s sort of a frustrating position to fill,” remarked Chairman Queenin at the outset.“ “That’s why we are holding off.”
Cassidy reported the position is being “reposted” on several sites. “We are trying to make it clear,” she said of the WRA and city needs. She reported she is putting a lot of emphasis on “enthusiasm and new ideas” for the city.
Ch’m. Queenin noted enthusiasm is very important “and someone who has ideas to attract businesses to the city.”
WRA member Wayne McDaniel agreed enthusiasm is very important “as well as someone who has the passion.”
The WRA members discussed a wide variety of buildings in the Woburn Center area including the vacant CVS building, a commercial building a the corner of Everett and Main Street, as well as the old Woburn Five Cents Saving Bank (Santander) on Pleasant Street. However, much discussion focused again on the so-called “Pock Park” in the heart of Woburn Center at 460 Main Street.
At the April meeting, Cassidy reported meetings with Assistant DPW Director Lenny Burnham to discuss the cost estimates and “potential design ideas” for the redevelopment of the Pocket Park.
The focus on the Pocket Park, Cassidy reported in April, included new lighting, ADA compliant seating, video projection capability with audio and the possibility of a mural and a new side entrance to Gene’s Flatbread for easier accessibility to the park from the restaurant.
According to a report from Cassidy, Burnham will create a detailed cost analysis for the project and was scheduled to meet again for the May meeting but was delayed to the June 28th meeting.
Also in the works as part of the plan, the city’s Engineering Department will be drafting a concept plan.
The WRA in naming a downtown director, wants to be reassured and take all the time needed in hopes of coming up with the best plan possible.
New member Mark Kiklis also threw out suggestions that a canopy may be one answer while advertising could be another.
A City Council member Jeff Dillon has also been sitting with the WRA and has acted as a liaison between the two boards on the issue of pending future plans for the wide-spread area, where there are some 11 vacancies as reported a short time ago.
The WRA has noted the constant need for the review of the sale activity of businesses in the downtown area where monthly sales are not unlikely.
Ch’m. Queenin also concluded “getting the right candidates should be the top priority.”
