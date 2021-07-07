WOBURN - With a state of emergency lifted and citizens reacclimatizing themselves to a world without major economic and travel restrictions, the city’s COVID-19 outbreak indicators have dropped to the lowest levels since the viral disease first crossed into the community in the spring of 2020.
According to the latest figures released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), which tracks new community-level COVID-19 infections and similar pandemic metrics, Woburn has recorded just eight new COVID-19 cases since the final days of May.
By contrast, during the height of a second wave in new COVID-19 infections this past winter, it wasn’t uncommon for the community to track hundreds of newly confirmed cases in a single week. For example, in a DPH community-level report released on Jan. 7, public health officials tracked 272 new positive test results involving Woburn residents during a one-week span.
The community’s COVID-19 outbreak, ranked by state officials as severe for an 11-week period between Nov. 11 and Feb. 11, began to slowly dissipate with the start of the 2021.
Currently, Woburn is classified by the state as a “grey” municipality, a label that designates the spread of the viral contagion across the community as at nearly undetectable levels.
As of yesterday’s report, the city’s average daily incidence rate, a measure that compares new active infections over a two-week period to population size, had plummeted to .9. Meanwhile, the percentage of Woburnites testing positive for the SARS-Cov-2 pathogen that causes COVID-19 illnesses had dropped to .37 percent.
At the height of the public health emergency this winter, the city’s case positivity rate peaked at 91.9 on Jan. 14. The highest positivity rate was recorded on the same date, when a 9.51 percent rate was calculated.
Statewide, public health officials have similarly seen outbreak severity indicators drop off substantially from the highs witnessed at the height of the second wave over the winter.
For example, the statewide peak in the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases occurred on Jan. 8, when around 6,238 Massachusetts residents were testing positive for the viral infection on a daily basis. At around that same early January timeframe, around 2,300 people were hospitalized across the state due to complications from the contagion.
As of July 1, the seven-day average for newly recorded COVID-19 cases had dropped to 59.7, while roughly 100 people were reportedly being treated at hospitals in Massachusetts for the virus.
To date, 4,313 city residents have tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 infections. According to the latest DPH figures, there are five residents who are isolating at home after recently testing positive for the virus.
Public health officials, who are also tracking immunization rates by community, say at least 63 percent of Woburn’s population is now fully vaccinated against the SARS-Cov-2 virus. Thousands of city residents are also partially vaccinated and are awaiting their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
