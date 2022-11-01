WOBURN - State Rep. Richard Haggerty recently praised state transportation officials for listening to the concerns of outspoken city residents and sparing the community’s 354 bus route from the chopping block.
Advising his constituents about the victory late last week, Haggerty proudly announced that the Mass. Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has officially reversed plans to eliminate the direct-to-Boston public transit option.
The state representative, who served on Woburn’s City Council as an alderman at-large before being elected to his Beacon Hill seat, had first alerted citizens and city leaders last May about the potential loss of Woburn’s 354 bus route. He later became an outspoken critic of the MBTA’s “Better Bus” initiative and during a series of public hearings this summer, urged state planners to reconsider the substantial change to Woburn’s public transportation services.
“After months of advocacy I am pleased that we helped the MBTA understand the critical access the 354 bus provides for our residents and our community. This outcome would not have been possible if it were not for the community’s active participation in partnership with the State Delegation,” Haggerty said. “This has been a great show of teamwork and I am happy with the outcome for all involved.”
“[R]esidents have intentionally purchased homes along this bus route and, furthermore, businesses have hired people who rely on the 354 for commuting into Boston or out to Woburn. The 354 Bus is crucial to residents, businesses, as well as these communities’ long-term economic competitiveness,” the state representative added.
Further details about the MBTA’s final version of the “Better Bus” initiative will be unveiled and discussed at length during a virtual hearing scheduled for Nov. 2. Those interested in viewing the hearing can type https://www.mbta.com/events/2022-11-02/public-meeting-bus-network-redesign-virtual into a web browser.
With other stops dotted across the larger direct to Boston route, the MBTA’s 354 bus starts at Chestnut Avenue in Burlington and heads into Woburn via Cambridge Street. It also makes stops on Lexington Street, Pleasant Street, Montvale Avenue, and on Salem and Washington Streets before heading to Boston by State Street via Medford Square.
In a May 23 letter to the City Council, Haggerty first alerted local officials about the potential loss of the 354 plan under a major MBTA overhaul being dubbed the “Better Bus” program.
First launched in 2018, the major realignment of services is aimed bring bus services closer to regional population and business centers across the state. Under the draft version of the route reform package unveiled last spring, high-frequency public transportation services - or buses that make stops every 15 minutes - would be brought to an additional 275,000 Massachusetts residents. Program proponents also say the overhaul will bring better service to low-income and underserved communities.
In early June, the City Council joined with Haggerty in protesting the removal of the 354 bus, which city officials described as an essential service for hundreds of local residents who commute into Boston each day.
“Its vital to the City of Woburn. A lot of employees in the city travel into Boston on that route. It’s a main conduit into downtown,” said Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers during an early June gathering in City Hall.
During a subsequent public hearing on the “Better Bus” initiative, MBTA service planner Melissa Dullea acknowledged the 354 bus, like many of the agency’s “express routes”, generally enjoyed high ridership rates. However, because users would still be able to find their way into Boston and beyond via a combination of alternative MBTA services, state planners thought it best to cancel the route and allocate those financial resources elsewhere.
However, members of the public - including a number of commuters who travel to Cummings Park and other East Woburn office parks each day - disputed the notion that they would be able to find an alternative route to their workplaces.
“I live in Boston and work in Woburn. I don’t have a car. So the 354 bus is really the only way for me to get to work,” vented one Washington Street worker, who identified herself only by her first name of Catherine. “I work at 400 West Cummings park and my understanding is that the stop will be eliminated.. I’ll have to figure out a different way to work.”
“Have you considered advertising directly on the lines [to let riders] know their bus is about to be cut? I suspect that many people don’t know this is happening,” later remarked another regular 354 bus user who identified himself as Tom.
According to Haggerty, that public feedback was essential to saving the 354 bus from the chopping block, as after the public period phase had ended, MBTA officials realized there was an upswell of support for the local express route to Boston.
“As part of the public comment period, the 354 Bus Route was one of the top 10 commented on bus routes throughout the Commonwealth,” the state representative stated last week.
Haggerty in his recent notice to constituents also gave advanced notice about he following other “Better Bus” changes:
• Woburn Center will receive the New Bus Route 131 to better connect commuters with the Orange Line at Oak Grove as well as the communities of Stoneham, Melrose, and Malden.
• Bus Route 350 will now be Bus Route 80 and will remain largely unchanged but rather than stopping at Alewife in Arlington, it will now continue to West Medford Square where riders can access the Lowell Commuter Rail Line and then on to Davis Square to access the Red Line.
• Bus Route 134 will still run from North Woburn through Woburn Center onto Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station (Lowell Line) and then onto Wellington Station in Medford to access the Orange Line.
