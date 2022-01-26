WOBURN - The worst of the latest winter surge in COVID-19 cases could be past the city, according to the latest community-level infection data released last week by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH).
Though Woburn’s health department still received confirmation about hundreds of new COVID-19 cases between Jan. 2 and Jan. 15, key pandemic metrics, which had been climbing at a breakneck pace since the week before Christmas, finally plateaued per the latest state report.
Woburn’s positivity rate slightly dropped from 24.27 to 23.69 percent during the latest two-week surveillance window. Though the city’s positivity rate is still perched at a near record-high level, the metric over the previous three-weeks had more than tripled from the 6.97 percent figure recorded by DPH in its Dec. 23 report.
News that the surveillance metric decreased underpins predictions by state epidemiologists that the latest surge, driven by the highly infective “Omicron” variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, would likely begin subsiding by the end of this month.
Appearing to support that possibility, Woburn’s case incidence rate, which has more than quintupled since DPH’s Dec. 23 report, climbed by around 11 points to 354.9. Though the city’s latest case incidence rate sets a new record-high, the increase is quite mild when contrasted with the spectacular 282.3-point explosion in the indicator that was witnessed through the month of December.
Also suggesting that Woburn’s latest winter surge has peaked, a separate report released late last week by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) indicated that viral transmission rates amongst the school district’s workforce is also slowing.
Last Thursday’s DESE data shows that between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19, at least 182 Woburn school students and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. At least 17 of the latest cases involved staff members.
With the viral infection spreading like wildfire among school popluations across Massachusetts in recent weeks, Woburn has since Christmas vacation struggled with an astonishing spike in new cases involving both students and staff members.
Between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12, DESE linked 357 new COVID-19 cases - including 51 infections involving school personnel - to the Woburn Public School system.
DESE’s also recorded another 283 cases involving Woburn school personnel and students between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5, when 67 local educators were advised they had just tested positive for the virus.
The massive spike in staff-related cases, which due to quarantine and isolation guidelines keeps employees out of work for at least five days, has been straining the district’s capacity to handle the absences with Woburn’s substitute teaching force. The labor shortage has been so severe that principals and central office administrators have been stepping into classrooms to fill in for absent teachers.
According to the latest DPH data, a total of 2,063 residents tested positive for COVID-19 between Jan. 2 and Jan. 15, with 722 of those cases being recorded during the second half of the reporting window.
Since the pandemic first crossed over Woburn’s borders in March of 2020, a total of 9,129 residents have contracted the viral infection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.