WOBURN - The city’s COVID-19 indicators again crept higher for the fourth-straight week, according to data released by the state late last week.
Based upon the Mass. Department of Public Health’s (DPH) most recent report on community-level pandemic indicators, at least 134 local residents tested positive for COVID-19 during the latest tracking period.
Exactly 87 of those newest cases were recorded during the second half of the two-week reporting window. The DPH report covers testing data collected between Oct. 24 and Nov. 6.
Also released last Thursday, a report from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also shows a significant uptick in school-related COVID-19 cases, with 21 such infections being recorded between Nov. 4 and Nov. 10.
A week prior, 33 new cases were recorded within local schools. State education officials have made clear that its weekly metrics do not specify where students and teachers are contracting the virus.
Based on DESE’s figures, a total of 80 students and staff members have contracted the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19 since the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. At least a dozen of those positive cases involved teachers or other district employees.
Based upon the pair of COVID-19 reports, Woburn’s outbreak metrics have been in a slow but steady upswing for roughly four weeks now.
The city’s case incidence rate, calculated at 19.4 per DPH’s Oct. 28 report, has slightly risen to a 23.2 as of Thursday’s release. The statistic, which compares new infections over a 14-day timeframe to population size, was last reported to be 22.2 on Nov. 4.
Woburn’s case positivity rate has also climbed to 3.38 percent after being recorded at 3.24 percent a week prior. The community’s positivity rate, or the numbers of persons who seek out testing for the virus and end-up with a positive result, crossed the three percent threshold at the end of October.
As has been previously reported, the city’s pandemic indicators are still well below the highs experienced last winter, when Woburn’s case incidence rate soared to 91.9 in the middle of January. The city’s peak positivity rate hit 9.51 percent at around the same time.
Given that COVID-19 infection cycles appear to shadow the country’s regular flu and cold season by circulating more easily during the winter months, many public health officials say the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday should give experts an idea of whether local caseloads will spike yet again this winter.
Last year, Woburn and most of its neighbors witnessed a substantial uptick in viral transmissions after Thanksgiving week, when many travel to visit families and relatives.
Earlier this summer, virtually all traces of COVID-19 vanished from the community by the beginning of July, when the city went several weeks without recording a single new case of the novel coronavirus.
However, by August, public health officials began warning that the new “Delta” strain of the virus, previously referred to as the Indian variant, had made its way to New England and was being detected within Massachusetts communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.