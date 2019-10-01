WOBURN - Elm Street area residents in North Woburn fear the proposed conversion of Elm Street's historic Tidd Home into an apartment complex will result in a host of negative parking and traffic impacts.
During the most recent gathering of the City Council, a handful of North Woburn residents spoke against a special permit request to redevelop the 1809 mansion at 74 Elm St. into a 14-unit apartment complex with just one on-site parking space for each tenant.
The petition is the first submitted under a new historic property preservation ordinance that was originally passed last summer. Ultimately, the council, at the request of the applicant, continued the special permit deliberations until its Oct. 15 meeting.
During the recent public hearing, a handful of Tidd Home area abutters, the majority of whom reside on Edwards Road, argued the surrounding neighborhood by the Linscott Elementary School is already inundated with traffic jams.
The redevelopment detractors, worried that those visiting the new apartment tenants would end up parking in front of their homes, also contended the petitioner should be required to expand the proposed 14-space parking lot.
"We have to consider whether it's right for everybody who surrounds that property," said Edwards Road resident Anthony Montanaro, who spoke on behalf of a 34-unit condominium association. "This isn't Somerville. We all know people aren't taking [MBTA buses and trains here]. We need some certainly that all that overflow isn't coming onto our street."
The approximate half-acre Tidd Home parcel by Traverse Street sits within close proximity to the Linscott School and a handful of quiet residential side streets and cul-de-sacs like Edwards Road. The 9,900 square foot estate was long home to a non-profit senior living facility that was founded in 1889, when the former stagecoach hotel became known as Woburn's Home for Aged Women.
Last summer, West Street resident John Flaherty, one of the city's greatest present-day benefactors, announced his intent to purchase the Federal Era mansion and save it from the wrecking ball by converting each of the small senior suites into studio and one-bedroom apartments.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, who is representing Flaherty, because city contractor Scott Seaver invested $1.5 million into the facility back in 2006, the apartment conversion will not entail expansive building system and accessibility renovations.
The West Street resident has suggested each of the reconfigured living quarters, which will contain a small kitchenette and a bathroom, would be perfect for senior citizens looking for an affordable way to remain in Woburn after selling their homes.
However, at least one Edwards Road resident has worried that those micro-units might also attract "transients" or short-term renters who have little interest in the community as a whole or their neighbors' quality-of-life. To prevent that from happening, abutter Judy Nasse urged the development team to reduce the number of units and instead come forward with plans for condominium or another form of ownership housing.
"I'd like to speak to the nature of the proposed use of the home. This is 14-units, 12 of which are one-bedroom. To me that speaks of transient occupants. This is a neighborhood of families. I get very nervous that we might have a transient population wandering through our community," said Nasse.
The aldermen, who have twice amended the underlying historic preservation ordinance in order to benefit Flaherty's concept plans, have been anticipating the special permit request for more than a year now.
However, during the introductory public hearing on the petition in early September, two aldermen told Tarby they were surprised to learn that the Tidd Home proposal includes a requested waiver of the adaptive reuse ordinance's parking requirements.
"I understand we have a right to reduce it. But during our [discussions about this ordinance], the question came up whether there was enough parking and the answer was always yes," said Ward 5 Alderman Darlene Mercer-Bruen.
"We spent months and countless hours getting this ordinance down, so we could preserve this particular building," later complained Ward 1 Alderman Joanne Campbell. "I'm furious we went through all this trouble to put this ordinance forward…and that you came forward to ask us that we reduce the parking by 50 percent."
Specifically, the final version of the special zoning regulations, dubbed Woburn's "conversion of significant historic building" ordinance, requires developers to provide two on-site parking spaces for each proposed dwelling unit.
The Elm Street property, which presently has no more than three off-street parking spaces, lacks sufficient land area to add such a large parking lot. However, according to Tarby, the 14-space lot being proposed should be perfect for the redevelopment given the small size of the planned apartments.
The local lawyer has also insisted that his client was always forthright about his plans to provide just one parking space for each dwelling unit. According to Tarby, the new use of the Tidd Home is almost guaranteed to generate less traffic, as office workers and other senior living facility staff will no longer be associated with the property.
"I don't think there was any intent to pul the wool over people's eyes," responded Ward 2 Alderman Richard Gatey, who agrees the parking should be sufficient. "It is what it is, and he's trying to preserve that building, rather than pulling it down."
