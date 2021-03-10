WOBURN - With all major outbreak indicators in a nosedive, Mayor Scott Galvin last week called for a suspension of the community's weekly COVID-19 testing clinic.
During a phone interview, the mayor explained that clinic managers have in recent weeks witnessed a substantial decline in the number of residents turning out for the free-of-charge testing at the Woburn Senior Center.
Galvin's decision is effective immediately and resulted in the cancellation of last weekend’s planned clinic.
"The demand for testing has gone down significantly," the mayor explained. "We'll be prepared to take action [if we see a sudden spike in cases again], but at this point, with our COVID numbers subsiding and the vaccine coming out, we're going to stop."
When Woburn first began offering the clinic in mid-November of 2020, crowds of citizens eager to be tested were being turned away as the weekly supply of 500 test kits was exhausted.
However, that turnout has evaporated as of late with just 160 residents booking appointments for testing during the last clinic on Feb. 27 — when just one of those citizens tested positive for the virus.
The falling off has coincided with a welcomed disintegration in COVID-19 positivity rates since the start of 2021. In fact, a Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) report released last Thursday showed Woburn's key outbreak metrics dropping for the eighth consecutive week.
Per Thursday's community-level outbreak report, which is based upon case dynamics between Feb. 14 and Feb. 25, Woburn's case positivity rate dropped to its lowest point since last October.
At the height of the second surge, which in Woburn was recorded in DPH's Jan. 7 report, the city had a 9.51 percent case positivity rate. However, as of last week’s DPH issuance, that level had dropped to 2.37 percent.
The city's average daily case incidence rate over the past 14-days also dropped from a 20.3 on Feb. 25 to 18.9. Woburn's incidence rate metric, which compares active COVID-19 cases to population size, peaked on Jan. 14 at 91.9.
COVID-19 indicators are trending in the positive direction across the entire state. According to the latest statewide data from DPH, all major outbreak severity indicators — including daily case counts, hospitalizations, and test positivity rates — have fallen substantially since peaking in the beginning of January.
For example, the seven-day average of daily new cases reached a high-point on Jan. 8, when some 6,086 residents tested positive for COVID-19 across Massachusetts. As of last Thursday, that number dropped to 1,040 new cases.
Statewide case positivity rates have similarly plummeted from a high point of 8.52 percent to 1.75 percent as of March 3, while the seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 related hospitalizations, which peaked at 2,342 on Jan. 8, declined to 783.
