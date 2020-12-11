WOBURN - The School Committee recently backed a memorandum-of-agreement (MOA) with the city's educators that will allow for the uninterrupted in-person instruction of Woburn's high-needs student populations.
During a virtual gathering earlier this week, School Committee Chairman Ellen Crowley disclosed that following an executive session last month, the elected officials voted unanimously in favor of a MOA with Woburn's Teachers' Association that will provide extra compensation to the special class of educators during COVID-19-related school closures.
In particular, should the School Committee or Schools' Supt. Dr. Matthew Crowley call for a switch to a full remote learning model for particular schools or the district-as-a-whole, students assigned to Cohort C will continue receiving in-person services.
Under the contract terms, classroom teachers will receive an extra $20 in daily pay, while paraprofessionals will be paid $15 per day. The special compensation provisions only applies to circumstances where all other hybrid learning activities are suspended.
"The School Committee did vote on a memorandum-of-agreement with the WTA to do everything we can to run Cohort C programming, should the Woburn Public Schoools have to close school buildings," Crowley explained this week.
Under Woburn's current hybrid learning model, high needs students, also known as Cohort C, receive in-person instruction four times per week. All other students, besides those enrolled in a remote by-choice or virtual academy, are in school twice per week.
In the COVID-19 era, the term high-needs refers to a subgroup of Woburn students who are considered most at-risk of falling behind academically or suffering from severe social-emotional harm during an interruption of face-to-face instruction.
The Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also tracks the MCAS performance of "high-needs" students when determining compliance with state and federal accountability standards. Though many students in Cohort C are considered part of MCAS testing subgroup, it appears that the school reopening plan definition of "high needs" refers to a more selective subset of children.
Based upon DESE records, as many as 45 percent of Woburn's student body was classified as part of the city's high-needs subgroup for the purposes of measuring the district's compliance with accountability standards.
Per the school reopening plan approved by the School Committee last summer, students in the following programs have been grouped into Cohort C:
• Special Education students in the Early Childhood Program. The Early Childhood Program serves both Special Education students and typical peers at the Shamrock Elementary School and the Reeves Elementary School.
• Students enrolled in the PALS Program at the Reeves Elementary School and Joyce Middle School. The PALS Program provides services to students with significant developmental delays or intellectual/neurological impairments, as well as complex medical disabilities.
• Students enrolled in the RISE Program at the Shamrock Elementary School and Joyce Middle School. The RISE Program provides services for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other related disabilities requiring instruction based on the methodologies of Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA).
• Students enrolled in the GAIN Program at the Goodyear Elementary School and ACE Program at the Kennedy Middle School. The GAIN Program and the ACE Program provides therapeutic services to students with social and emotional challenges, and other related disabilities.
• Students enrolled in the LEAP Program at the Altavesta Elementary School and the Joyce Middle School. The LEAP Program provides language-based services to students with learning disabilities, and other related disabilities.
• Students enrolled in the TRANSITIONAL EDUCATION Program at Woburn Memorial High School. The TRANSITIONAL EDUCATION Program provides educational services and vocational training to grade nine through twelve students with significant developmental delays or intellectual/neurological impairments, as well as those with complex medical disabilities.
• Students enrolled in the LAUNCH Program at Woburn Memorial High School. The LAUNCH Program provides educational services and vocational training to students ages eighteen to twenty-two years of age with significant developmental delays or intellectual/neurological impairments, as well as complex medical disabilities
• Students enrolled in the PEAK Program at Woburn Memorial High School, that take sheltered classes with PEAK. The PEAK Program provides therapeutic services to students with social and emotional challenges, and other related disabilities through an alternative education model.
• Students who are classified as English Learners who also receive Special Education services.
