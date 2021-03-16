WOBURN - School officials have a plan to return the district back to a traditional classroom-based learning model.
Managing to scrape together a formal proposal in just a mere two weeks’ time, Superintendent Dr. Matthew Crowley will during a special meeting this week outline how school officials intend to comply with a recent state mandate aimed at bringing children back into schools full-time for face-to-face instruction.
The special School Committee meeting will take place in the Joyce Middle School on Wednesday night at 7 p.m., and based upon the agenda, Crowley reportedly plans to ask for the elected officials to endorse his plans.
Given the magnitude of the discussion, school officials have arranged for Woburn Pubic Media Center crews to broadcast the meeting live via Youtube. The general public may also provide comments on the superintendent’s proposal through video-conferencing service Zoom.
Central office administrators began exploring the proposed return to a full in-person model at the outset of this month, when Mass. Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley announced his plans to force pupils back into the classroom by eliminating remote learning waivers granted across the state last summer.
In an advisory issued to superintendents last week, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) manager instructed all public school districts to reintroduce elementary school children back to a full five-day regimen of classroom-based learning no later than April 5.
His memo, accompanied by a 16-page document that outlines a myriad of revised COVID-19 protocols, also mandates that middle school students revert to a full in-person format by April 28.
It is also expected that high schoolers will be heading back to their buildings full-time later this spring, but Riley has not set a deadline for that milestone.
Crowley has made no secret of his frustration with the state mandate, which is being sprung upon school districts with little time to play for such a massive transition. It also comes as Mass. Governor Charles Baker is butting heads with the state’s educator and teacher unions, who contend all school personnel should be vaccinated before any expansion of in-school learning.
Despite sharing some of those misgivings, Crowley has vowed to comply with the directives and has even suggested his plan will call for a simultaneous return of elementary, middle school, and high school populations to a full-time, school-based schedule.
“I’m enthusiastic we’re thinking about coming back to school. I really am. I just want to make sure we’re doing it in a safe way. Rushing to the finish line right now, it just doesn’t feel right,” Crowley told the School Committee earlier this month.
In order to comply with the return-to-school mandate, the local School Committee will be required to waive a local policy that sets a minimum six-foot spacing standard for children in classrooms and other academic spaces.
DESE last summer set school-based social distancing thresholds at three-feet, despite the fact that both the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a minimum six-foot separation.
