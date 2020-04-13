WOBURN - With local health officials recording two new COVID-19 deaths and the city's total caseload surpassing 100 people over the weekend, Mayor Scott Galvin again urged citizens to stay committed to social distancing routines.
In tragic news heading into the start of the weekend, the Board of Health on Friday afternoon revealed that a city resident had succumbed to a viral infection caused by COVID-19. Less than 24 hours later, the city officials learned that yet another Woburn citizen had died from the novel coronavirus.
No additional information was released about the victims, whose identities are protected by medical privacy laws. Upon learning about the community's first two coronavirus fatalities in late March, city officials appealed to the public to respect the privacy of family members mourning the loss of their relatives.
In Woburn, where 111 local residents had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, a total of four citizens have now died from the virus.
According to the Board of Heath, it is monitoring at least 53 active COVID-19 cases, a label given to citizens who are in the middle of a 14-day isolation period after testing positive for the virus. As of Sunday, 54 local residents had reportedly recovered from the infection.
During an Easter message recorded before Woburn's Board of Health was notified about the two new deaths, Galvin joined with Woburn Fire Chief Stephen Adgate and Police Chief Robert Rufo to thank everyday citizens for their response thus far to the pandemic.
The mayor himself later shared his feelings of personal disappointment in knowing he and his wife would break from a family tradition of celebrating Easter with his brother and other extended relatives. Acknowledging most other Woburnites are making the same kinds of sacrifices on a daily basis in order to adhere to social distancing measures, the mayor and Woburn's top public safety managers insisted those preventative actions will ultimately end-up savings lives.
"I want to continue to thank everyone for the sacrifices they're making and recognize how important these sacrifices are. We're doing it for a great reason, to keep our first responders — our police, firefighters and nurses — safe," said the mayor.
Since March 17, when Mass. Governor Charles Baker placed the first operational restrictions on restaurants and bars to control the COVID-19 outbreak, local and state authorities have enacted a series public health directives and advisories aimed at limiting citizens' face-to-face interactions with one another.
Including the close of schools and non-essential businesses, those measures have expanded to include restrictions on how many people can shop at once within grocery stores and pharmacies, a recommendation that everyone wear a mask when outdoors, and prohibitions on utilizing public parking areas by the state's parks and beaches.
Struggling to control the outbreak, officials in hard-hit communities like Lynn have gone as far as to order a daily curfew and order residents to shelter-in-place at home.
According to Galvin and Woburn's public safety chiefs, the unprecedented actions are being taken as public health officials brace for an expected surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
Based off recent communications with Winchester Hospital and Lahey Health officials, city leaders say area medical providers are prepared for that coming spike in critical coronavirus cases.
“We're really fortunate to have two hospitals in our community, Winchester Hospital and Lahey. They employ a lot of great people from Woburn who are on the front-lines. Nurses and administrators, they feel prepared for what's coming," said Galvin.
However, in order to ensure that front-line first responders and nurses aren't unnecessarily exposed to the virus, Woburn officials are imploring citizens to continue practicing social distancing. With warmer weather coming, the mayor — who last week restricted access to public parking lots by Horn Pond — encouraged residents to be especially mindful while exercising or enjoying a brief outdoor respite from being isolated indoors all day.
"With good weather coming, we have to continue to do our part in regard to social distancing. Exercise is very important. If you do go out, we ask that you stay in your neighborhoods first," said Galvin in his Easter message. "If you do use some of the many conservation areas in the city, you have to practice strict social distancing and continue to be respectful to the people around you."
"It's not going to be like this forever. The sacrifices we make now are going to save lives," he added.
